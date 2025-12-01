Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh film off to decent start, crosses ₹1 cr with over 2,000 tickets sold in hours

Dhurandhar advance booking: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming release, Dhurandhar. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar officially opened this morning, six days ahead of its release.

The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame.

Dhurandhar advance booking report According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has received 2,246 shows across India for day 1. So far, the film has managed to sell 2,755 tickets, raking in ₹15.91 lakh from advance booking.

Considering blocked seats, Dhurandhar is eying an opening business of ₹1.12 crore in India.

In Dhurandhar's state-wise first-day advance booking report, Delhi currently leads by a significant margin, minting ₹5.39 lakh in gross bookings from 295 shows. It is the highest revenue generated among all regions so far.

Maharashtra follows next, contributing ₹3 lakh across 489 shows. Gujarat takes third place with ₹1.35 lakh from 291 shows. In terms of occupancy, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have begun to show the earliest signs of momentum, with a few shows listed as filling fast, as per the website.

When will Dhurandhar release Dhurandhar is set to release on 5 December. The advance booking numbers are likely to improve before Friday.

The film also stars an ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are also a part of the film in supporting roles.

The film is said to be inspired by real-life incidents.

Dhurandhar trailer Watch trailer here:

The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer introduced the key characters of the film. It began with a brutal torture scene, featuring Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka 'Angel of Death,' who promises to "bleed India with a thousand cuts."

R Madhavan starred as the Indian spymaster Sanyal. Akshaye Khanna was seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp but dangerous personality.

Sanjay Dutt also joins the team of villains in the film as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer Singh's character is seen entering as the man who is sent to counter them. The trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.