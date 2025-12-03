Dhurandhar advance bookings muted: Ranveer Singh’s film sees just ₹4.24 crore in ticket sales

Dhurandhar advance bookings muted: Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, is only days away from its release. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film was recently cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) amid controversy over its alleged link to Major Mohit Sharma. However, the advance booking for the film has now slowed down.

Dhurandhar advance bookings report According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has sold 58,801 tickets so far. The film has managed to get 3,315 screens across India.

Singh's film has raked in ₹2.59 crore from advance bookings so far in all formats. Considering blocked seats, Dhurandhar is eyeing an opening business of ₹4.24 crore on day 1.

Is Dhurandhar advance booking slow? Despite the online hype, Dhurandhar’s advance booking numbers have shown relatively slow and steady growth rather than the breakout surge many expected after its trailer release. The film recorded ₹2.15 crore in advance bookings on December 1, which increased to ₹3.25 crore on December 2, and reached ₹4.24 crore today. The film has one more day before its big debut in theatres.

At the box office, Dhurandhar will clash with Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are also a part of the film.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”

The film has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second), making it one of the lengthiest films in Bollywood.

It has received an A certificate by CBFC, the first A-rated film in Ranveer Singh's career.

The film ran into trouble for allegedly portraying the life of late Major Mohit Sharma without consent. However, after reexamining, the Board found no connection between it and the late Major.

However, a few changes were asked by the Board to the film, including the removal of a few visuals of violence.