Dhurandhar: Ajay Sanyal — how R. Madhavan’s quiet, calculating role drives Hamza’s journey

In large, high-stakes films, it is often the supporting characters who quietly carry the emotional and thematic weight of the story. These roles may not dominate screen time, but they can shape how audiences understand the central conflict. A strong example of this can be seen in the character of Sanyal, played by R Madhavan, in Dhurandhar.

Sanyal stands apart from the film’s louder, more action-driven figures. While the story unfolds as a tense, nationalist thriller, his character operates with restraint.

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Yet, unlike a purely passive observer, Sanyal is also central to the action itself. It is his decision-making that sets the narrative in motion. He is the one who sends Hamza to Karachi, effectively triggering the chain of events that drives the film forward.

As the story develops, Sanyal continues to shape the mission from behind the scenes, eventually giving Hamza the freedom to act without strict limits.

At the same time, Sanyal functions as the film’s moral centre — a figure who questions, observes and grounds the story. This creates an interesting contradiction. He is both the architect of the operation and the voice that reflects on its consequences. In many ways, the film places its conscience in the hands of the same character who enables its most intense actions.

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This duality becomes especially important in relation to the protagonist, who moves between identities as Hamza and Jaskirat. Sanyal acts as a steady presence, reminding Hamza of his past as Jaskirat, while also anchoring Jaskirat to the reality of who he has become as Hamza. In doing so, he connects two sides of the same character, reinforcing the film’s focus on identity and transformation.

The dramatic irony of his position is that the audience knows the cost of his composure; they have watched Ranveer Singh's Hamza bleed for it across eight hours of screen time.

R. Madhavan brings a measured intensity to the role, shaping Sanyal into a figure that feels both strategic and philosophical. Notably, in the trailer of the first Dhurandhar film, Sanyal is directly referred to as the “charioteer”, a description that carries through into his characterisation. Madhavan leans into this idea with a restrained performance, using minimal dialogue and controlled expressions to convey authority.

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The character begins to resemble a Krishna-like guide — not in a literal sense, but in how he offers direction. Through calm counsel and calculated decisions, he channels Hamza’s anger into purpose, steering it towards what the film frames as a larger national duty.

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His portrayal strengthens the idea of Sanyal as a “charioteer of karma” — someone who does not fight the battle himself but determines how it is fought.

He stands slightly removed from the action, yet remains deeply influential, guiding Hamza at key moments while allowing him the space to act. This balance between control and distance is handled with precision, making the character feel both authoritative and reflective.

More broadly, Sanyal’s role shows how supporting characters can influence both the narrative and its meaning. He is not simply a background presence, but both the force that sets the story in motion and the lens through which its consequences are understood.

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In Dhurandhar, Sanyal may not always be at the centre of the frame, but he remains central to everything that unfolds.