Dhurandhar: Akshay Kumar says ‘Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya’ as meme credits him for Akshaye Khanna’s role

Akshaye Khanna’s electrifying turn as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar has dominated social media in recent days, with fans and celebrities widely praising his intense screen presence. While admiration continues to soar, an unexpected meme trend has added a humorous twist to the conversation—one that pulls Akshay Kumar into the spotlight.

A decade-old scene from the 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna, has resurfaced and is now being repurposed by fans to “credit” Akshay for Akshaye’s breakout moment in Dhurandhar. The meme has gained such traction online that Akshay himself stepped in with a response that quickly went viral.

The Meme Throwback In Tees Maar Khan, Akshay Kumar’s character—an imposter posing as a film director—attempts to cast Akshaye Khanna, who plays superstar Aatish Kapoor. Fans began sharing this clip with tongue-in-cheek captions suggesting Akshay “discovered” Akshaye long before his latest acclaimed performance. One post read: “Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor…”

The meme snowballed, with users remixing the scene and adding their own comic takes, turning it into one of the week’s most shared Bollywood throwbacks.

Akshay Kumar’s Humble Reaction Wins Hearts Once the Hera Pheri actor noticed the meme trend, he joined the fun in a grounded and endearing manner. Responding to a viral post, Akshay wrote:

“Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai… kabhi ghamand nahi kiya.”

His reply struck the perfect balance—light, self-aware and gracious—earning praise from fans for playing along without overshadowing Akshaye’s moment.

Akshay Praises Dhurandhar as the Film Surges at the Box Office

This isn’t the first time Akshay has commented on Dhurandhar. On December 10, he posted his review on X, calling the film “gripping” and applauding director Aditya Dhar for delivering a powerful narrative. “We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way,” he wrote, adding that he was glad audiences were embracing the film’s intensity.

Akshaye Khanna’s performance praised nationwide While Dhurandhar boasts a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt, it is Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal of Rehman Dakait that has emerged as the cultural moment of the film. His entry sequence and character arc have become some of the most circulated clips online.

The film has now crossed ₹200 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk, and its momentum has prompted the makers to announce Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on 19 March 2026.