Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna carried an oxygen cylinder while filming his high-impact FA9LA entry. Here's why

Akshaye Khanna’s fiery introduction in Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest highlights of the film. Playing the feared Rehman Dakait, his intense screen presence — amplified by the high-voltage track FA9LA — has sparked a storm of fan reactions online. But pulling off that grand entry wasn’t as effortless as it looks on screen.

'His oxygen level had dropped' — Choreographer Vijay Ganguly The viral track, originally composed by Bahraini hip-hop artist Flipperachi, was filmed in the high-altitude landscape of Ladakh, where low oxygen levels can make movement physically exhausting. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that Akshaye needed an oxygen cylinder by his side during the shoot.

“Akshaye would carry a small oxygen cylinder with him. When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped. After every shot, he would immediately put on the oxygen mask,” Ganguly told Mid-Day, adding that the actor still performed with complete commitment before heading back home for recovery.

Akshaye improvised his fierce entry Ganguly also shared that the sequence marks a defining moment for Rehman Dakait as he is hailed the ‘Sher-E-Baloch’. The original plan was for Akshaye to walk through the frame and take his position on the throne.

But the actor had a different idea.

“Seeing the intensity of the moment, he decided on the spot to add some moves. None of us knew what he was going to do. He just took the scene forward and performed with full energy,” the choreographer revealed.

Wrapped In Just Two Hours Despite the demanding conditions, the production managed to shoot the entire song in barely two hours — thanks to Akshaye’s precision and sharp timing. “He nailed the first take. Then we captured a close-up, and that was it. He knows exactly what the scene needs,” Ganguly added.