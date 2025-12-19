Dhurandhar beats Amair Khan's Dangal to become 7th highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, overtook Aamir Khan's Dangal to become the seventh-highest-grossing original Hindi film of all time.

The movie has been on a record-shattering spree ever since its release on December 5. By Day 14 at the box office, Dhurandhar collected a net total of ₹460.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

This catapulted the movie into the elite All-Time Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list, surpassing Dangal's lifetime collection of ₹374.43 crore. The movie is based on the life of Indian wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Dhurandhar has already displaced legendary blockbusters like Dangal, Sanju, and PK to achieve the 7th spot on the list.

All-Time Top 10 Bollywood Films: Stree 2 (2024): ₹ 597.99 crore

597.99 crore Chhaava (2025): ₹ 585.7 crore

585.7 crore Jawan (2023): ₹ 582.31 crore

582.31 crore Gadar 2 (2023): ₹ 525.70 crore

525.70 crore Pathaan (2023): ₹ 524.53 crore

524.53 crore Animal (2023): ₹ 502.98 crore

502.98 crore Dhurandhar (2025): ₹ 460.25 crore (14-day total)

460.25 crore (14-day total) Dangal (2016): ₹ 374.43 crore

374.43 crore Sanju (2018): ₹ 342.57 crore

342.57 crore PK (2014): ₹ 340.80 crore

After a historic 14-day run at the box office, Dhurandhar has now entered a high-stakes third week and is clashing with Hollywood titan Avatar starting Friday, December 19.

However, industry experts believe that the Dhurandhar wave remains formidable, given the current momentum and heavy advance bookings. The movie is likely to breach the elusive ₹500 crore net milestone within this weekend.

Once Dhurandhar crosses the ₹500 crore mark, it will officially be in the run to dethrone Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. If the current trend for Dhurandhar continues, the movie may also become the highest-grossing original Hindi film of all time by the end of the Christmas holidays.

In a post on X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “Dhurandhar is on course to become the MOST SUCCESSFUL franchise in Indian cinema, with both parts eyeing ₹1,000 Cr+ worldwide- ₹2,000 Cr+ combined.”

Dhurandhar: Plot Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar's plot revolves around real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a runtime of 3 hours and 32 minutes.

Dhurandhar 2 release date Along with the release of the spy saga, the filmmakers announced the premiere of Dhurandhar 2. The sequel is set to release on 19 March 2026.