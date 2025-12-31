Dhurandhar beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Day 26 box office collection; check the movie's worldwide earnings

Dhurandhar's Day 26 box office collection surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Aditya Dhar's movie now ranks among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies ever.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published31 Dec 2025, 07:36 AM IST
Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run. Its Day 26 box office collection is record-breaking.

Aditya Dhar’s film opened strongly at 28 crore on its first day. It continued to grow further over the first weekend. Day 2 rose by 14.29% to 32 crore, and Day 3 reached 43 crore with a 34.38% jump.

Monday saw a 45.93% drop, settling at 23.25 crore. The film stabilised afterwards, collecting 27 crore each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The total box office collection in Week 1 was 207.25 crore (India net).

The second week started with continued strength. Day 8 collected 32.5 crore, representing a 20.37% increase compared to the previous Friday. Saturday saw an even bigger jump of 63.08% with 53 crore. On Sunday, the figure went further up to 58 crore.

Monday's drop was sharp, by 47.41% to 30.5 crore, but remained healthy. Tuesday matched the same number while Wednesday and Thursday saw normal weekday declines.

Week 2 ended with 253.25 crore (India net), 22.20% higher than the previous week.

Week 3 began with 22.5 crore on Friday, dipping slightly. Saturday saw a massive 52.22% increase to 34.25 crore, and Sunday collected 38.5 crore.

However, on Monday, there was another significant decline to 16.5 crore, followed by small weekday increases to 17.25 crore and 18 crore. Thursday showed a strong 38.89% jump to 25 crore. The Week 3 total was 172 crore (India net), a 32.08% drop from Week 2.

The fourth weekend held well. Day 22 collected 15 crore, a 40% drop. But, Saturday climbed to 20.5 crore. Sunday added 22.5 crore. Monday declined to 10.5 crore.

Dhurandhar vs Jawan: Day 26 box office collection

The early estimate for Day 26 (Tuesday) is 11.25 crore. After 26 days, Dhurandhar stands at a massive 712.25 crore (India net).

Dhurandhar’s Day 26 box office collection is now the highest among all Hindi films. It has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned 6.65 crore, nearly half of what the Akhaye Khanna starrer collected on Day 26. Pushpa 2 minted 5.5 crore on the 26th day.

Dhurnadhar’s worldwide collection now stands at 1,095.5 crore. It is still behind SRK’s Jawan, which earned 1,160 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh’s movie, however, still has time to surpass the 2023 movie. It is showing no sign of slowing down at the moment.

Dhurandhar: Highest grossing India net collection

With an India net collection of 712.25 crore, Dhurandhar is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies ever. It has also become the highest-grossing Hindi original ever.

Three movies in the Top 5 are Telugu originals, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and RRR. And, the other one, KGF Chapter 2, is a Kannada original.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

