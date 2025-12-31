Dhurandhar beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Day 26 box office collection; check the movie's worldwide earnings

Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run. Its Day 26 box office collection is record-breaking.
Aditya Dhar’s film opened strongly at ₹28 crore on its first day. It continued to grow further over the first weekend. Day 2 rose by 14.29% to ₹32 crore, and Day 3 reached ₹43 crore with a 34.38% jump.
Monday saw a 45.93% drop, settling at ₹23.25 crore. The film stabilised afterwards, collecting ₹27 crore each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The total box office collection in Week 1 was ₹207.25 crore (India net).
The second week started with continued strength. Day 8 collected ₹32.5 crore, representing a 20.37% increase compared to the previous Friday. Saturday saw an even bigger jump of 63.08% with ₹53 crore. On Sunday, the figure went further up to ₹58 crore.
Monday's drop was sharp, by 47.41% to ₹30.5 crore, but remained healthy. Tuesday matched the same number while Wednesday and Thursday saw normal weekday declines.
Week 2 ended with ₹253.25 crore (India net), 22.20% higher than the previous week.
Week 3 began with ₹22.5 crore on Friday, dipping slightly. Saturday saw a massive 52.22% increase to ₹34.25 crore, and Sunday collected ₹38.5 crore.
However, on Monday, there was another significant decline to ₹16.5 crore, followed by small weekday increases to ₹17.25 crore and ₹18 crore. Thursday showed a strong 38.89% jump to ₹25 crore. The Week 3 total was ₹172 crore (India net), a 32.08% drop from Week 2.
The fourth weekend held well. Day 22 collected ₹15 crore, a 40% drop. But, Saturday climbed to ₹20.5 crore. Sunday added ₹22.5 crore. Monday declined to ₹10.5 crore.
The early estimate for Day 26 (Tuesday) is ₹11.25 crore. After 26 days, Dhurandhar stands at a massive ₹712.25 crore (India net).
Dhurandhar’s Day 26 box office collection is now the highest among all Hindi films. It has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹6.65 crore, nearly half of what the Akhaye Khanna starrer collected on Day 26. Pushpa 2 minted ₹5.5 crore on the 26th day.
Dhurnadhar’s worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,095.5 crore. It is still behind SRK’s Jawan, which earned ₹1,160 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh’s movie, however, still has time to surpass the 2023 movie. It is showing no sign of slowing down at the moment.
With an India net collection of ₹712.25 crore, Dhurandhar is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies ever. It has also become the highest-grossing Hindi original ever.
Three movies in the Top 5 are Telugu originals, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and RRR. And, the other one, KGF Chapter 2, is a Kannada original.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk