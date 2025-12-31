Dhurandhar beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Day 26 box office collection; check the movie's worldwide earnings

Dhurandhar continues its strong box office run. Its Day 26 box office collection is record-breaking.

Aditya Dhar’s film opened strongly at ₹28 crore on its first day. It continued to grow further over the first weekend. Day 2 rose by 14.29% to ₹32 crore, and Day 3 reached ₹43 crore with a 34.38% jump.

Monday saw a 45.93% drop, settling at ₹23.25 crore. The film stabilised afterwards, collecting ₹27 crore each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The total box office collection in Week 1 was ₹207.25 crore (India net).

The second week started with continued strength. Day 8 collected ₹32.5 crore, representing a 20.37% increase compared to the previous Friday. Saturday saw an even bigger jump of 63.08% with ₹53 crore. On Sunday, the figure went further up to ₹58 crore.

Monday's drop was sharp, by 47.41% to ₹30.5 crore, but remained healthy. Tuesday matched the same number while Wednesday and Thursday saw normal weekday declines.

Week 2 ended with ₹253.25 crore (India net), 22.20% higher than the previous week.

Week 3 began with ₹22.5 crore on Friday, dipping slightly. Saturday saw a massive 52.22% increase to ₹34.25 crore, and Sunday collected ₹38.5 crore.

However, on Monday, there was another significant decline to ₹16.5 crore, followed by small weekday increases to ₹17.25 crore and ₹18 crore. Thursday showed a strong 38.89% jump to ₹25 crore. The Week 3 total was ₹172 crore (India net), a 32.08% drop from Week 2.

The fourth weekend held well. Day 22 collected ₹15 crore, a 40% drop. But, Saturday climbed to ₹20.5 crore. Sunday added ₹22.5 crore. Monday declined to ₹10.5 crore.

Dhurandhar vs Jawan: Day 26 box office collection The early estimate for Day 26 (Tuesday) is ₹11.25 crore. After 26 days, Dhurandhar stands at a massive ₹712.25 crore (India net).

Dhurandhar’s Day 26 box office collection is now the highest among all Hindi films. It has beaten Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹6.65 crore, nearly half of what the Akhaye Khanna starrer collected on Day 26. Pushpa 2 minted ₹5.5 crore on the 26th day.

Dhurnadhar’s worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,095.5 crore. It is still behind SRK’s Jawan, which earned ₹1,160 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh’s movie, however, still has time to surpass the 2023 movie. It is showing no sign of slowing down at the moment.

Dhurandhar: Highest grossing India net collection With an India net collection of ₹712.25 crore, Dhurandhar is now among the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies ever. It has also become the highest-grossing Hindi original ever.

Three movies in the Top 5 are Telugu originals, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and RRR. And, the other one, KGF Chapter 2, is a Kannada original.