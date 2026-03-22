‘Dhurandhar before Dhurandhar’: Rakesh Bedi’s 12-year-old clip breaks the internet

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its blockbuster run at the box office, an unexpected throwback moment featuring veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has taken over social media. A clip from over a decade ago has resurfaced online, showing Bedi using the word ‘Dhurandhar’ long before it became synonymous with one of the biggest film franchises of the moment.

The video, originally from the popular television show Qubool Hai, captures Bedi delivering a dialogue in which he refers to himself as “Dhurandhar.” At the time, the line was just part of a scripted scene. But in the context of the film’s current success, it has taken on an entirely new life.

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The clip has gone viral across platforms, with users calling it everything from a “coincidence” to an uncanny “prediction.” Some fans have even joked that the old show now feels like a “prequel” to the Dhurandhar universe, highlighting how internet culture often reinterprets past content through the lens of present-day trends.

The timing of the clip’s resurgence is a key factor behind its popularity. Rakesh Bedi plays a pivotal role in Dhurandhar 2, with his character linked to one of the film’s major twists. This has added an extra layer of intrigue, making the viral moment feel more connected to the film than it actually is.

At the same time, the film’s overwhelming success has amplified everything associated with it. From performances to trivia and behind-the-scenes moments, audiences are engaging deeply with the Dhurandhar universe, and the resurfaced clip fits perfectly into that ecosystem of fan-driven discovery.

Online, reactions have been varied but largely playful. While some users have credited director Aditya Dhar with what they are calling “peak detailing,” suggesting a long-term narrative link, others have pointed out that the connection is purely coincidental. The humour lies in the alignment — a line delivered years ago now echoing the title of a modern blockbuster.

A user wrote, “Bro manifested the peak detailing 😂 🙌”

Another user commented, “Butterfly effect at it's peak!”

“Manifestation at it's peak,” the third user wrote.

“Dhurandhar before Dhurandhar, ” the fourth wrote.

“He's the true Dhurandhar,” the fifth wrote.

This phenomenon also reflects how digital platforms can revive older content and give it new relevance. What might have otherwise remained a forgotten TV moment has now become part of a larger pop culture conversation, thanks to the film’s popularity and the internet’s ability to draw unexpected connections.