Dhurandhar Box Office Collection 13: Ranveer Singh movie is unstoppable, inches closer to ₹450 crore mark

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar has emerged as more than just a blockbuster, setting new benchmarks for sustained box office performance in Hindi cinema. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film continues to post strong numbers well into its second week — a phase where most big releases typically begin to taper off.

Defying early scepticism and stiff competition, Dhurandhar has maintained impressive momentum through robust weekday collections. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹427.52 crore (India net) in just 13 days, placing it firmly on course to breach the ₹450 crore milestone.

Day 13 Performance And Occupancy On its second Wednesday, Dhurandhar earned ₹15.77 crore as of early evening, with final figures expected to see an upward revision following night shows. The film registered an overall 27.10% Hindi occupancy on the day, with morning shows at 19.48% and afternoon shows climbing to 34.72%, reflecting steady footfalls across metros and mass centres.

Earlier this week, the film delivered an exceptional hold, collecting ₹30.5 crore on both its second Monday and Tuesday — notably higher than its opening-day numbers. This rare trend underlines the film’s strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience pull.

Second Week Stronger Than The First Dhurandhar closed its first week with an impressive ₹207.25 crore. The second week has proven even more formidable, driven by a massive second weekend followed by stable weekday earnings. By the end of Day 13, the film’s cumulative India net stood at ₹427.52 crore, highlighting its extraordinary box office grip.

Trade estimates suggest the film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹625–630 crore, positioning Dhurandhar as a potential all-time blockbuster.

Records, Milestones And Industry Impact In its 13-day run, Dhurandhar has reportedly broken 19 box office records in India and finished second in several major categories, behind only Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Notably, it registered the second-highest opening day for an A-rated Hindi film, collecting ₹28 crore, trailing only Animal’s ₹54.75 crore.

Amid the film’s roaring success, Ranveer Singh shared a cryptic note on Instagram that read:

“Kismat ki ek bahut khoobsurat aadat hai ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhaal… nazar aur sabr”

(Fate has a beautiful habit of changing with time. But for now… ward off the evil eye and have patience.)

About The Film Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in key roles. While critical reception was mixed, audience response has been overwhelmingly positive, with social media flooded with memes and praise for the performances.