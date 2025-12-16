Dhurandhar box office collection: 2nd Monday highest of all time; Akshaye Khanna’s film beats Jawan, Baahubali 2, Animal

Dhurandhar achieved an all-time high box office collection on its second Monday. It is poised to breach the 400-crore mark within 12 days.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Dec 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Dhurandhar has delivered a smoking box office performance. Its collection on the second Monday is the highest of all time. When all other movies fall on the first Monday itself, Aditya Dhar’s second Monday has turned out to be stronger than its release day.

On Day 1, the film opened with a collection of 28 crore. On its second Monday, Day 11, it collected 30.5 crore. This demonstrates sustained audience interest that extends well beyond the opening weekend.

Dhurandhar vs Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2’s second Monday (Day 12) had 31.6 crore across India. However, its Hindi collection stood at 20.5 crore. The Allu Arjun movie had a massive opening week, where the film collected 867.45 crore.

Pushpa 2 followed a more traditional blockbuster pattern, with huge early numbers and a steady decline on weekdays. In comparison, Dhurandhar’s growth into its second Monday is more striking.

Dhurandhar vs Stree 2

Against Stree 2, Dhurandhar again stands tall. Stree 2 collected 18.5 crore on its second Monday, far below Dhurandhar’s 30.5 crore. Stree 2, Maddock Films' most successful movie, eventually collected 857.15 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar vs Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan collected about 16.25 crore on its second Monday across all languages. The Hindi version contributed around 14.25 crore. Jawan, meanwhile, remains a bigger overall blockbuster with a higher first-week total.

Dhurandhar vs Chhaava

Chhaava collected around 18 crore on its second Monday, a steep fall of nearly 55% from its second Sunday. While Chhaava had a stronger opening week overall, its weekday hold weakened significantly in the second week.

Dhurandhar vs Animal

Dhurandhar and Animal show very different box office journeys. Animal opened with massive numbers in Hindi, collecting 54.75 crore on Day 1 and building a huge Week 1 Hindi total of over 300 crore.

Even in its second week, Animal’s Hindi collections stayed strong, with 21.56 crore on the second Friday and 13.12 crore on the second Monday. However, it’s way behind Akshaye Khanna’s movie.

Dhurandhar vs Baahubali 2

When Dhurandhar is compared with Baahubali 2, the scale difference becomes very clear, especially in the Hindi belt. Baahubali 2 opened to historic numbers, with its Hindi version alone earning around 41 crore on Day 1.

The real talking point, however, is Dhurandhar’s second Monday. Baahubali 2, despite its massive run, collected around 16.75 crore in Hindi on its second Monday.

At this moment, Dhurandhar has a total India net collection of 381.25 crore in 11 days. It is all set to breach the 400-crore mark on Day 12.

The spy thriller, also starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, has firmly established itself as a major commercial success. A sequel to the movie has already been announced.

