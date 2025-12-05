Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Thrilling start for Ranveer Singh’s spy drama, check total earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar has opened on a promising note, recovering from a softer early response to register a strong first-day number. Despite a fluctuating pre-release momentum, word of mouth helped the film scale up through the day.

Dhurandhar Box office update Released on 5 December across 5,000 screens in India, the film began Friday with a modest advance booking tally of just over ₹9 crore. Morning occupancy remained under 16%, signalling a cautious start.

However, audience response improved sharply post-noon, driven by favourable reviews and social conversation. Afternoon shows breached 28% occupancy, pushing collections into a stronger zone.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned ₹13.67 crore net in India by 5 pm. Industry trackers now expect the film to comfortably cross the ₹20 crore mark for day one — exceeding earlier forecasts of ₹15–18 crore.

Ranveer Singh’s best opening in recent years The opening figure positions Dhurandhar as Ranveer Singh’s strongest pandemic-era debut, surpassing:

83 – ₹ 12.64 crore

12.64 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – ₹ 11.10 crore

11.10 crore It may still face a challenge in overtaking this year’s top openers, including:

Saiyaara – ₹ 21.50 crore

21.50 crore Chhaava – ₹ 31 crore Twitter review Soon the film hit theatres, netizens flooded the social media platforms with early reviews of Ranveer Singh's movie. A user wrote, “Dhurandhar is a blockbuster. What a movie. Don’t fall for the negative propaganda spread by Ranbir Kapoor for Dhurandhar. It is a must watch. #RanveerSingh is back and how. A masterpiece movie by Aditya Dhar in the spy movies. Waiting for Dhurandhar 2 now.”

"Dhurandhar Review: BANG ON! Till now stellar editing, classic songs, great characters, crazy brutally and a BGM. This film has the whole package so far. Let's see if the makers can keep the momentum. Ranveer Singh, keep silencing the critics with that work!” read another review.

The third user wrote, “Very, very powerful story and dialougues.”

The fourth user wrote on X, Absolutely gripping so far. It’s rough-edged, intense, and refuses to play safe. Aditya Dhar packs the first half with sharp pacing, strong character groundwork!”

Several users called it a “Paisa Wasool movie.”

About the film Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in the early 2000s, following an Indian intelligence operative taking on criminal syndicates in Pakistan’s Lyari region. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles.