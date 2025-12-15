Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh's film becomes his career's highest grosser, beats Padmaavat

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: While Dhurandhar remains away from beating highest-grossing films of 2025 in India, it has now become the top-grosser in Ranveer Singh's career. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar crossed the ₹350 crore mark domestically.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹59 crore net on day 10. It marks its highest earning on a single day so far, after its blockbuster Saturday, day 9. The collection grew by ₹6 crore, marking an approximate 11.32% increase from Day 9 to Day 10.

On Day 9, the film earned ₹53 crore net.

The total collection of Dhurandhar in India is ₹351.75 crore net.

Dhurandhar beats Padmaavat With this, Dhurandhar is now the highest-grosser in Ranveer Singh's career. Previously, the record was held by Padmaavat ( ₹302.15 crore). The film also surpassed the earnings of Simmba ( ₹240.3), Bajirao Mastani ( ₹184.3), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani ( ₹153.55) and Gully Boy ( ₹ 139.63).

Dhurandhar occupancy rates Dhurandhar saw an overall occupancy of 76.84% on day 10. While morning shows on the same day were at 59.57%, afternoon shows rose to 87.20%. The highest footfall was recorded during the Evening Shows at 89.06% while the night shows dipped to 71.53%.

Dhurandhar shows across India On Day 10, Dhurandhar saw highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,453 shows, backed by a strong 79.75% overall occupancy. Mumbai followed closely with 1,143 shows and 77.75% occupancy. Ahmedabad emerged as another major contributor to overall revenue collection with 634 shows and 78.50% occupancy. On the other hand, Pune clocked 585 shows and 81.25% overall turnout in theatres. Among southern markets, Bengaluru stood out with 417 shows and the highest overall occupancy among major centres at 87%.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar is set to cross the ₹450 crore mark.

Dhurandhar day wise box office performance Dhurandhar landed in controversy before its release, however, it went on to deliver a powerful box office performance. The film opened at ₹28 crore and gained momentum through its opening weekend, hitting ₹43 crore on Day 3. While earnings dipped on the first Monday, the film stabilised midweek at ₹27 crore per day, closing Week 1 at ₹207.25 crore. The second weekend witnessed a major surge, with Day 9 witnessing 63.08% growth in earnings to ₹53 crore, followed by a further rise on Day 10. Crossing the ₹350 crore mark, the film is now heading towards ₹400 crore in India.

Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.