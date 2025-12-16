Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna film inches closer to ₹400 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continued its strong box office run on Day 12, inching closer to the ₹400 crore mark in domestic net collections. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film had earned around ₹13.47 crore by 5pm on Tuesday, taking its India total to approximately ₹394.72 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film saw a sharp surge during its second weekend, pushing its domestic net collections to about ₹379 crore by the end of Day 10. With these numbers, Dhurandhar has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films in India by net collections.

Occupancy levels remained robust on Day 11, averaging 42.35%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancies of 21.75% and 40.74%, respectively, while evening and night shows performed stronger at 51.17% and 55.75%. The film added roughly ₹29 crore on Monday, a day that typically witnesses a slowdown in collections.

Globally, Dhurandhar has grossed around ₹588 crore so far, overtaking Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year worldwide. Early trends on Day 12 indicated continued momentum, with around ₹2.89 crore collected by noon, suggesting a full-day total that could approach ₹20 crore, subject to evening and night show performance.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the film posted record numbers on its second Monday, outperforming several recent big-ticket releases on the same benchmark day. He added that the film was on track to cross the ₹400 crore domestic net milestone on Day 12.

He wrote, "'DHURANDHAR': THE VICTORY MARCH CONTINUES – AHEAD OF 'PUSHPA 2', 'STREE 2', 'CHHAAVA' ON *SECOND MONDAY*... #Dhurandhar is on a record-smashing rampage, rewriting the boxoffice rulebook.

The film has posted phenomenal numbers on its *second Monday* [Day 11] – a day that traditionally witnesses a noticeable dip... In fact, Day 11 [ ₹ 31.80 cr] is HIGHER than Day 1 [ ₹ 28.60 cr] – that says it all."

The film’s sustained run, however, could face some pressure in its third week due to screen reallocation ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, scheduled for release on 19 December. That said, exhibitors expect Dhurandhar to continue drawing audiences despite reduced show counts.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, and is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.