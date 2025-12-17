Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh's film joins ₹400 crore club, beats Salaar, 2.0

Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film has maintained its hold at the ticket window despite a recent dip in earnings. After a blockbuster weekend, the earnings of the film fell on Monday. On Tuesday, it surpassed the ₹400 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 12 According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹30 crore net domestically on day 12. It saw a slight dip in earnings from its previous day when it earned ₹30.5 crore net.

This brings the total earnings of Dhurandhar to ₹411.25 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar beats Salaar, Dangal, 2.0 The Ranveer Singh-starrer is now the seventh film to join the ₹400 crore club in India. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹387.38 crore), Prabhas’ Salaar ( ₹406.45 crore) and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 ( ₹407.05 crore).

Dhurandhar occupancy rates Dhurandhar recorded an occupancy of 42.88% on its second Tuesday, day 12. The film saw a gradual rise in theatrical footfalls throughout the day, starting with 24.10% occupancy during morning shows, afternoon shows at 40.46%, followed by 50.42% in the afternoon. Night shows saw the highest occupancy at 56.53%.

Dhurandhar shows across India On Day 12, Dhurandhar continued its highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,496 shows and 48.25% overall occupancy. It is followed by Mumbai with 1,143 shows and 45.25% occupancy. Other major cities in India with substantial show counts were Ahmedabad (608 shows), Pune (560 shows), and Bengaluru (455 shows), contributing majorly to the film's overall revenue collection so far. Among smaller circuits, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata also maintained the Dhurandhar show count amid growing buzz.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar is set to cross the ₹600 crore mark. On day 11, the film's Worldwide Collection was ₹ 588 crore, as per the website. While its Overseas Collection ₹ 130.50 crore, its India Gross Collection ₹ 457.50 crore on the same day.

Dhurandhar day-wise box office performance Dhurandhar has delivered a strong and steady box office run so far, emerging as one of the top-grossing films of 2025. The film opened with ₹28 crore on Day 1 and went on to grow over the first weekend, collecting ₹43 crore on Sunday. While collections dipped on the first Monday, the film quickly stabilised through the rest of the week, closing first week's collection at ₹207.25 crore. The second weekend proved even stronger, with Day 9 recording a massive jump to ₹53 crore and Day 10 raking in ₹58 crore. Despite an expected drop on the second Monday, Dhurandhar again maintained weekday numbers, adding ₹30 crore on Day 12 and crossing the ₹400 crore mark in India.

About Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame, Dhurandhar was released on 5 December.

Set in Pakistan, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.