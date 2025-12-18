Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer-Akshaye Khanna's film beats Baahubali, KGF 2 lifetime earnings in India

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released on 5 December.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Rehman Dakait respectively.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar witnessed a new dip in earnings ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash release. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is now inching close to the 450 crore mark in India after smashing several box office records.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar raked in 25.50 crore net on day 13 in India. It marks a dip in collections by approximately 16.39% as the film minted 30.5 crore net on day 12.

The total earnings of Dhurandhar are 437.25 crore net domestically.

Dhurandhar beats Baahubali, KGF: Chapter 2

Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The film has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali: The Beginning ( 421 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 ( 435.33 crore) in India.

Dhurandhar occupancy rates on day 13

Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 35.28% on its second Wednesday, day 13. The film recorded steady footfalls through the day as it opened to a modest 19.48% occupancy in morning shows, improving in the afternoon with 34.72%. Audience turnout grew stronger during the evening shows at 41.77%, while the night shows had the strongest occupancy at 45.14%.

Dhurandhar shows across India

On Day 13, Dhurandhar continued its screen presence across India. The Delhi NCR region continued its top spot for the highest number of screenings for Dhurandhar with 1,501 shows. It was followed closely by Mumbai with 1,135 screenings. Ahmedabad (582 shows) and Pune (557 shows) also saw a substantial number of screenings. Southern metros like Bengaluru (458 shows) and Hyderabad (377 shows) remained important markets as well, while Surat (397 shows) and Kolkata (341 shows) rounded off the list of high-screening regions.

Dhurandhar box office performance day wise

The Spy thriller has maintained a strong and steady run at the box office as it is heading towards its third weekend. Dhurandhar opened on a solid note with 28 crore on Day 1 and witnessed healthy growth over the opening weekend, raking in 43 crore on the first Sunday, thanks to word-of-mouth.

Owing to working weekday, the film's earnings dipped sharply on the first Monday. However, the film stabilised during the weekdays, earning 27 crore from Day 5 to Day 7 to close the first week at 207.25 crore in India.

The second weekend brought renewed momentum, with Day 9 recording a massive jump to 53 crore and Day 10 further rising to 58 crore, a phenomenal push.

While collections saw a notable drop again on Monday, the film managed to hold its grip on Tuesday before easing slightly on Day 13. Dhurandhar is now all set to hit the 450 crore mark.

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collections

At the international box office, Dhurandhar grossed 634 crore as its worldwide collection on day 12. It included 140 crore as the film's overseas collection. The India gross collection stood at 494 crore on the same day.

After the success of Dhurandhar, makers will release Dhurandhar 2 in 2026.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13: Ranveer-Akshaye Khanna's film beats Baahubali, KGF 2 lifetime earnings in India
