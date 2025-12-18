Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: After two roaring weeks, Ranveer Singh film slows down

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has begun to see a gradual slowdown at the domestic box office as it closes its second week, following an extraordinary run marked by record-breaking weekend numbers and a strong weekday hold.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller had an exceptional second weekend, outperforming its opening weekend and emerging as the highest second-weekend grosser for an Indian film this year, surpassing Pushpa 2. While a moderation in collections was expected post-Sunday, the film managed to retain momentum early in the week.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹30.5 crore on both its second Monday and Tuesday, coming off a strong ₹58 crore collection on the second Sunday. Collections eased by about 16% on Wednesday to ₹25.5 crore, before dipping further on Thursday, when the film recorded ₹13.1 crore. These figures are provisional and subject to revision once evening and night show data is added.

With this, Dhurandhar’s total India net collection stands at approximately ₹450.35 crore after 14 days.

Week-wise performance The film opened strongly with ₹28 crore on Day 1 and saw steady growth over its first weekend, peaking at ₹43 crore on Sunday. As is typical for a working week, collections dipped on Monday, but the film stabilised through the rest of the week, closing its first week at ₹207.25 crore.

The second weekend delivered a significant boost. Day 9 saw collections jump to ₹53 crore, followed by a higher ₹58 crore on Day 10, underlining strong word-of-mouth and repeat footfalls. The weekdays that followed reflected normalisation, with gradual declines rather than sharp drops.

Global performance and competition On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed ₹674 crore, overtaking the lifetime worldwide collection of Baahubali. However, trade analysts note that competition is intensifying, particularly with Avatar: Fire and Ash gaining traction in advance bookings in international markets, including North America.

Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar remains on track for a strong third weekend, aided by its sustained appeal in multiplex circuits.

Film details and franchise plans Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in supporting roles. While critical response was mixed, audience reception has been largely positive.