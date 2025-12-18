Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: After two roaring weeks, Ranveer Singh film slows down

After a record-breaking second weekend, Dhurandhar has begun to show the first signs of a natural weekday slowdown, signalling a shift from rapid gains to a steadier phase in its box office run as it enters the latter half of its second week.

Anjali Thakur
Updated18 Dec 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Advertisement
On Day 14, the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has shows a shift from surge to slowdown
On Day 14, the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has shows a shift from surge to slowdown
AI Quick Read

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has begun to see a gradual slowdown at the domestic box office as it closes its second week, following an extraordinary run marked by record-breaking weekend numbers and a strong weekday hold.

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller had an exceptional second weekend, outperforming its opening weekend and emerging as the highest second-weekend grosser for an Indian film this year, surpassing Pushpa 2. While a moderation in collections was expected post-Sunday, the film managed to retain momentum early in the week.

Advertisement
Also Read | Watch: Man celebrates daughter’s birth with FA9LA dance; Aditya Dhar reacts

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned 30.5 crore on both its second Monday and Tuesday, coming off a strong 58 crore collection on the second Sunday. Collections eased by about 16% on Wednesday to 25.5 crore, before dipping further on Thursday, when the film recorded 13.1 crore. These figures are provisional and subject to revision once evening and night show data is added.

With this, Dhurandhar’s total India net collection stands at approximately 450.35 crore after 14 days.

Week-wise performance

The film opened strongly with 28 crore on Day 1 and saw steady growth over its first weekend, peaking at 43 crore on Sunday. As is typical for a working week, collections dipped on Monday, but the film stabilised through the rest of the week, closing its first week at 207.25 crore.

Advertisement

The second weekend delivered a significant boost. Day 9 saw collections jump to 53 crore, followed by a higher 58 crore on Day 10, underlining strong word-of-mouth and repeat footfalls. The weekdays that followed reflected normalisation, with gradual declines rather than sharp drops.

Also Read | PVR Inox to get Dhurandhar boost in Q3; content consistency is key

Global performance and competition

On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed 674 crore, overtaking the lifetime worldwide collection of Baahubali. However, trade analysts note that competition is intensifying, particularly with Avatar: Fire and Ash gaining traction in advance bookings in international markets, including North America.

Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar remains on track for a strong third weekend, aided by its sustained appeal in multiplex circuits.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer-Akshaye's film beats Baahubali, KGF 2

Film details and franchise plans

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in supporting roles. While critical response was mixed, audience reception has been largely positive.

Advertisement

Following the film’s commercial success, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release in March, 2026.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: After two roaring weeks, Ranveer Singh film slows down
Read Next Story