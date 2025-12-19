Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's film shows no signs of slowing down, crosses ₹450 crore

The Indian spy action thriller Dhurandhar continues to perform strongly at the box office into its third week, crossing substantial earnings and breaking multiple records since its release on 5 December 2025.

Dhurandhar Day 15 Box Office Collection Industry trade figures and early estimates show that on Day 15 of its theatrical run (the second Friday), Dhurandhar earned approximately ₹11.69 crore in India, adding to its Week 2 total of ₹253.25 crore and bringing its cumulative domestic gross to around ₹472.19 crore.

These figures include box office receipts from major regions across the country. The newer figures reinforce the film’s status as one of the most successful Hindi releases of the year.

Directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, and tells the story of a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in Pakistan.

Theatre Occupancy Regionwise The occupancy levels on Day 15 varied throughout the day. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of about 16.68 per cent, while afternoon performances were higher at nearly 33.96 per cent.

No significant attendance was reported for evening and night shows.

Regional occupancy also varied: Bengaluru led among major centres with roughly 40 per cent of seats filled, followed by Pune (38 per cent) and Jaipur (36 per cent). Lower occupancies were noted in cities such as Surat (7 per cent) and Ahmedabad (15 per cent). These figures reflect ongoing audience engagement as the film enters its third week.

Competition and Box Office Run So Far Dhurandhar’s run has remained consistent despite stiff box office competition from the Hollywood release Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened during the same period. Trade reports note that although the film’s daily earnings have slowed compared with its peak days, it continues to draw viewers across India and internationally.

Industry trackers report that the film crossed the ₹450 crore mark in India by the end of its second week, a significant milestone that sets it apart from several other major 2025 releases.

It has also achieved strong worldwide results, with accumulated global earnings reported above ₹700 crore by mid-week. These numbers place Dhurandhar among the top grossing Indian films of the year, competing with major titles across languages and genres.

The film’s performance is notable for its second-week growth, a trend that is relatively rare for big-budget releases. After a robust opening week, it sustained momentum into the second weekend, demonstrating stronger weekday collections than many recent blockbusters. Some trade analysts credit this to strong word-of-mouth and audience interest in the film’s narrative and performances.

Overall, Dhurandhar’s performance at the box office continues to be significant in the context of Indian cinema in 2025. With its combination of strong earnings, record breaking second-week behaviour and sustained audience interest, the film is likely to extend its theatrical run further and could continue to add to its gross totals both domestically and overseas.