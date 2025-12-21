Dhurandhar is now the 6th highest earning Bollywood movie of all time – beats Animal, closely behind Pathaan for #5

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Dhurandhar has been on a record-shattering spree since its release on December 5 and achieved two milestones on Saturday — the Ranveer Singh starrer became the second fastest Hindi movie to cross the ₹500 crore mark after Pushpa 2, and became the sixth-highest earning original Hindi film of all time.

The Aditya Dhar-directed action thriller movie beat Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 hit Animal to become to claim the 6th spot on the elite All-Time Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list. Animal's lifetime collection was ₹502.98 crore.

Despite clashing with Hollywood titan Avatar, Dhurandhar collected a net total of ₹516.50 crore at the box office by Day 16, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie is now closely behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and will likely dethrone it to claim spot 5 on the list by Sunday evening.

All-Time Top 10 Bollywood Films: Stree 2 (2024): ₹597.99 crore

Chhaava (2025): ₹585.7 crore

Jawan (2023): ₹582.31 crore

Gadar 2 (2023): ₹525.70 crore

Pathaan (2023): ₹524.53 crore

Dhurandhar (2025): ₹516.50 crore (16-day total)

Animal (2023): ₹502.98 crore

Dangal (2016): ₹374.43 crore

Sanju (2018): ₹342.57 crore

PK (2014): ₹340.80 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16 According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar saw a whopping 48.89% spike in its earnings on Saturday, collecting ₹33.5 crore on Day 16. This is its third week in the theatres.

The 16-day net total for Dhurandhar stands at ₹516 crore.

Early estimates of Sunday show bookings worth ₹2.78 crore in the first half of the day.

If the current trend for Dhurandhar continues, the movie may also become the highest-grossing original Hindi film of all time by the end of the Christmas holidays.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Dhurandhar is having a dream run at the global box office, having already grossed ₹780 crore worldwide in 16 days and ₹620 crore in India. The movie's overseas collection was reported to be ₹160 crore.

Industry experts believe that Dhurandhar will likely breach the ₹1,000 crore milestone with the long Christmas and New Year holidays in sight.

In a post on X, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, “Dhurandhar is on course to become the MOST SUCCESSFUL franchise in Indian cinema, with both parts eyeing ₹1,000 Cr+ worldwide- ₹2,000 Cr+ combined.”

Dhurandhar: Plot Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar's plot revolves around real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

