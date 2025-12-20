Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's film beats Jawan, becomes fastest Hindi film to cross ₹500 cr

Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar has continued its strong performance at the Indian box office into its third week of release.

Dhurandhar Day 16 Box Office On its 15th and 16th days, the film maintained solid daily collections and pushed its total domestic earnings past the ₹500 crore mark, according to industry tracking.

According to Sacnilk and early estimates, the film has earned ₹23.82 crore [as of 7 pm] on Day 16. This brings the domestic total of the film to ₹506.82.

The film achieved this milestone faster than most recent Bollywood titles and remains a dominant draw in theatres despite new competition from international releases.

Trade reports show that Dhurandhar sustained audience interest on its third Friday and Saturday, with healthy occupancy figures in both afternoon and evening shows.

The consistent box office pace reflects the film’s broad appeal across urban and mass markets, with repeat viewings and word-of-mouth contributing to its longevity.

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Dhurandhar Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga publicly praised Dhurandhar on social media, writing: “DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly… Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices (sic).”

Vanga’s comments come after a highly publicised disagreement earlier this year with actor Deepika Padukone over a different project, Spirit, which drew wide attention in industry circles and media.

The film’s casting and performances, particularly by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, have been widely discussed, with several cast members gaining praise for their roles. Dhurandhar continues to generate conversation beyond box office figures, as audiences and commentators debate its narrative, execution and cultural impact.

About the film Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian intelligence agent embedded in Karachi’s criminal and political underworld.

The cast includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi among others. Dhurandhar is the first part of a planned two-film series.