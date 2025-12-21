Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's film surpasses lifetime collection of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar has continued its strong performance at the Indian box office into its third week of release. As per Sacnilk and early estimates, the film earned around ₹24.51 crore on Day 17, taking its total India net collection to ₹541.76 crore.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime India net box office collection of Sunny Deol’s 2024 blockbuster Gadar 2, which had amassed ₹525 crore during its theatrical run.

The film achieved this milestone faster than most recent Bollywood releases and remains a dominant draw in theatres despite fresh competition from international titles.

On its 15th and 16th days, the film maintained solid daily collections and pushed its total domestic earnings past the ₹500 crore mark, according to industry trackers.

Trade reports indicate that Dhurandhar sustained audience interest on its third Friday and Saturday, posting healthy occupancy figures across both afternoon and evening shows.

Theatre occupancy (region-wise) Dhurandhar continued its impressive theatrical run with strong occupancy figures across major Indian cities, underlining its mass appeal and sustained audience interest. Southern markets led the charge, with Chennai recording the highest overall occupancy at 81%, followed by Bengaluru at 78% and Pune at 72.5%.

Key Hindi-belt centres also showed robust traction. The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 66% occupancy, while Mumbai followed closely at 65.5%, supported by strong evening and night show attendance. Jaipur (66.5%) and Lucknow (56%) further reinforced the film’s dominance in North India.

Mid-tier markets such as Hyderabad (57.5%), Ahmedabad (55.5%) and Chandigarh (55%) posted healthy numbers, indicating steady footfalls throughout the day. Eastern and smaller centres, including Kolkata (45%), Bhopal (48%) and Surat (30%), registered comparatively moderate occupancy but still contributed meaningfully to overall collections.