Dhurandhar box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh film eyes ₹900 cr worldwide, set to dethrone Kantara Chapter 1

Aditya Dhar’s spy action epic ‘Dhurandhar’ continues its remarkable theatrical run as it enters its third full week in cinemas, maintaining a firm grip on the domestic and global box office despite the expected weekday slowdown.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and backed by a formidable ensemble cast, the film has demonstrated extraordinary staying power, balancing strong footfalls with consistent revenue even after more than two weeks on the big screen.

Dhurandhar Day 18 Domestic Box Office Collection As of Day 18, Dhurandhar remains one of the most dominant Hindi releases in recent years, firmly positioned to close its run as a record-breaking commercial juggernaut.

The film’s domestic numbers reflect a familiar but encouraging pattern. After completing its second week with a robust collection of ₹253.25 crore, accounting for a 22.20 per cent drop from the previous week, Dhurandhar delivered an impressive third weekend performance.

On Day 15 (third Friday), the film earned ₹22.5 crore, witnessing a marginal dip of 3.23 per cent. Day 16 saw a significant jump, with Saturday collections rising to ₹34.25 crore, marking a sharp 52.22 per cent increase. Momentum continued on Day 17 as Sunday added ₹38.5 crore, a further growth of 12.41 per cent.

On Day 18, the third Monday, early estimates place the film’s earnings at ₹8.09 crore. With these figures included, Dhurandhar’s total domestic net collection now stands at ₹563.84 crore.

Theatre Occupancy Region wise Trade analysts note that while the Monday numbers indicate a routine post-weekend correction, the overall trend remains highly favourable for a film already deep into its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk data dated Monday, 22 December 2025, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.57 per cent on Day 18.

Morning shows opened at a modest 16.81 per cent, but occupancy improved substantially during afternoon shows, touching 28.32 per cent. Based on live tracking and partial advance bookings, Sacnilk estimates the Day 18 earnings at ₹4.72 crore, suggesting variations between early tracking models and broader trade projections.

Dhurandhar Day 18 Worldwide Box Office Collection On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed a major milestone, surpassing ₹800 crore in worldwide box office collections. The Aditya Dhar directorial is now only a few crores away from overtaking the lifetime global earnings of Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1, which concluded its run at ₹852.27 crore.

If current trends hold, Dhurandhar is expected to surpass that figure shortly, positioning itself as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 across all languages.

More about the film The film’s success has been attributed to its scale, star power and thematic ambition. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios alongside Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in a layered lead role, supported by Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The supporting cast includes Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

The film serves as the first instalment in a planned two-part series and traces a decade-long Indian intelligence operation centred on an undercover agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld.

Mounted on an expansive canvas, the film was shot between July 2024 and October 2025 across Thailand, Punjab, Mumbai, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. With music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha and editing by Shivkumar V. Panicker, the production values have been widely praised.

Although officially classified as fiction by the CBFC, the narrative draws inspiration from real geopolitical events, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks and R&AW’s covert infiltration during Operation Lyari.

Released on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar received mixed-to-positive critical reviews. Critics lauded the ensemble performances, particularly those of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, along with Dhar’s direction, action choreography and world-building. However, the film’s 214-minute runtime and pacing attracted some criticism.

Despite this, audience turnout has remained consistently strong, propelling the film to become the highest-grossing Hindi and Indian film of 2025, the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of all time and the eleventh highest-grossing Indian film overall.

As the theatrical run continues, attention has also shifted towards the film’s digital premiere. Reports indicate that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights, with Dhurandhar expected to stream on the platform from 30 January 2026.