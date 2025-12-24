Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Aditya Dhar’s movie mints the highest numbers for any Hindi film in India

Dhurandhar has completed 19 days at the box office with a very strong run. It continues to set new box office records.
The film opened well on its first Friday with ₹28 crore. It climbed to ₹43 crore on the first Sunday, setting the tone for the huge first-week total of ₹207.25 crore.
The second week grew even more. Days 9 and 10 saw major jumps in collections, with the film earning ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at ₹253.25 crore, which showed solid audience support.
The third week also began well. Day 15 brought ₹22.5 crore. Day 16 jumped sharply to ₹34.25 crore. Day 17 saw the film's collection rise again to ₹38.5 crore, maintaining its position at the top of the charts.
Day 18 dropped to ₹16.5 crore since it was a Monday, yet it still remained strong for a weekday. Day 19 added ₹17.25 crore, based on early data on Sacnilk. After 19 days, Dhurandhar’s box office collection stood at ₹589.50 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar’s box office collection on its 3rd Tuesday was the highest Day 19 total for any Hindi film in India. Its India net reached ₹589.5 crore after 19 days.
The Bollywood action thriller, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan among others, is inching toward the ₹900 crore mark. After 18 days, its worldwide collection was ₹876.5 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is in second place on the all-time Day 19 list with ₹12.6 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which earned ₹10.5 crore on the same day. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) collected ₹6.95 crore, and Stree 2 made ₹6.75 crore.
Dhurandhar earlier created a new record at the box office in its 3rd week. Before Aditya Dhar’s movie, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Week 3.
Dhurandhar beat that record by crossing ₹100 crore in just 4 days of the third week. It became the fastest Hindi film to achieve this milestone.
In Week 3, Dhurandhar showed very strong momentum. Day 15 (Friday) opened with ₹22.5 crore. The big boost came on Day 16 (Saturday), when earnings jumped by more than 52% to ₹34.25 crore. The growth continued on Day 17 (Sunday), rising another 12.41% to ₹38.5 crore.
Day 18 (Monday) saw the usual weekday fall. Collections dropped by 57.14% and settled at ₹16.5 crore. Even with this drop, Dhurandhar’s performance remains historic. In just four days of Week 3, the film collected ₹111.75 crore.
The total 5-day box office collection in Week 3 now stands at ₹129 crore. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller tops the historical 3rd week list for Hindi movies.
The second movie on the list, Pushpa 2, is way behind at ₹103.05 crore. The gap will widen further as Dhurandhar still has 2 more days to go in Week 3.
