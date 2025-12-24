Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Aditya Dhar’s movie mints the highest numbers for any Hindi film in India

Dhurandhar has marked the highest Day 19 total for any Hindi film. The movie earlier breached 100 crore in just four days, surpassing Pushpa 2.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Dec 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Dhurandhar has completed 19 days at the box office with a very strong run. It continues to set new box office records.

The film opened well on its first Friday with 28 crore. It climbed to 43 crore on the first Sunday, setting the tone for the huge first-week total of 207.25 crore.

The second week grew even more. Days 9 and 10 saw major jumps in collections, with the film earning 53 crore and 58 crore, respectively. Week 2 ended at 253.25 crore, which showed solid audience support.

The third week also began well. Day 15 brought 22.5 crore. Day 16 jumped sharply to 34.25 crore. Day 17 saw the film's collection rise again to 38.5 crore, maintaining its position at the top of the charts.

Day 18 dropped to 16.5 crore since it was a Monday, yet it still remained strong for a weekday. Day 19 added 17.25 crore, based on early data on Sacnilk. After 19 days, Dhurandhar’s box office collection stood at 589.50 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar’s box office collection on its 3rd Tuesday was the highest Day 19 total for any Hindi film in India. Its India net reached 589.5 crore after 19 days.

The Bollywood action thriller, starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan among others, is inching toward the 900 crore mark. After 18 days, its worldwide collection was 876.5 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is in second place on the all-time Day 19 list with 12.6 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which earned 10.5 crore on the same day. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) collected 6.95 crore, and Stree 2 made 6.75 crore.

Dhurandhar enters 100 crore club in 3rd week

Dhurandhar earlier created a new record at the box office in its 3rd week. Before Aditya Dhar’s movie, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the 100 crore club in Week 3.

Dhurandhar beat that record by crossing 100 crore in just 4 days of the third week. It became the fastest Hindi film to achieve this milestone.

In Week 3, Dhurandhar showed very strong momentum. Day 15 (Friday) opened with 22.5 crore. The big boost came on Day 16 (Saturday), when earnings jumped by more than 52% to 34.25 crore. The growth continued on Day 17 (Sunday), rising another 12.41% to 38.5 crore.

Day 18 (Monday) saw the usual weekday fall. Collections dropped by 57.14% and settled at 16.5 crore. Even with this drop, Dhurandhar’s performance remains historic. In just four days of Week 3, the film collected 111.75 crore.

The total 5-day box office collection in Week 3 now stands at 129 crore. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller tops the historical 3rd week list for Hindi movies.

The second movie on the list, Pushpa 2, is way behind at 103.05 crore. The gap will widen further as Dhurandhar still has 2 more days to go in Week 3.

 
 
