Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh film hits ₹925 crore worldwide, beats Animal to enter top 10

As 2025 draws to a close, one film has decisively reshaped the year’s box office narrative. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as the biggest surprise juggernaut of the year, powering past several major releases to secure a place among the 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time worldwide.

The spy action thriller has now climbed to the ninth position globally, pushing past Animal, which previously occupied the spot. With a worldwide gross of ₹925.28 crore, Dhurandhar has edged ahead of Animal’s lifetime earnings of ₹917.82 crore, marking a major milestone for a film that released only in Hindi.

Strong domestic run fuels global climb At the domestic box office, Dhurandhar continues to show remarkable staying power. As of Wednesday morning, the film’s India nett collection stands at ₹619.30 crore, achieved within just 19 days of release. According to Jio Studios, the film added approximately ₹20.40 crore on Day 19 alone, underlining its sustained momentum well into its third week.

With this, Dhurandhar has officially entered the ₹600 crore club in India, a feat achieved by only a handful of Hindi films so far.

Beating 2025’s biggest contenders In doing so, Dhurandhar has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide, overtaking titles such as Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. The achievement is particularly notable given the intense competition this year, which began with strong performers like Chhaava and Saiyaara.

A run powered by strong weekends The film opened to robust numbers, collecting over ₹100 crore in its opening weekend. While weekday collections showed expected dips, Dhurandhar repeatedly bounced back with powerful weekend surges, especially in its second and third weeks. Trade analysts point to consistent audience turnout, repeat viewing, and word-of-mouth as key drivers behind its unusually steady trajectory.

Among Indian cinema’s all-time giants With its latest jump, Dhurandhar now sits alongside cinema heavyweights such as Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan on the all-time global list—an extraordinary achievement for a film released in a single language.

About the film Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi playing key roles. The film follows a long-term covert intelligence operation spanning borders and decades.