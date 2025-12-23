Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh film overtakes Chhaava, nears ₹600 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: The theatrical run of Dhurandhar continues to defy typical box-office patterns, with the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna-led action thriller sustaining momentum well into its third week. The film has now overtaken Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Hindi release of 2025 so far and is closing in on the ₹600 crore mark in India.

According to early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar added around ₹10.34 crore on Day 19 (third Tuesday). While weekday collections have moderated, the hold remains strong for a film that is nearly three weeks into its run. The film’s India net collection now stands at approximately ₹582.6 crore, based on live data that is subject to revision.

Advertisement

Sustained Third-Week Hold What has particularly stood out to trade observers is the film’s consistency beyond the first fortnight — a phase when most large-scale Hindi releases tend to see sharper declines. Instead, Dhurandhar has continued to draw audiences across both multiplexes and single screens, supported by strong word of mouth and repeat viewership.

Week-Wise India Net Collections (Early Estimates) Week 1: ₹ 207.25 crore

207.25 crore Week 2: ₹ 253.25 crore (A growth of over 22% compared to Week 1, driven largely by weekend spikes)

253.25 crore (A growth of over 22% compared to Week 1, driven largely by weekend spikes) Week 3 (so far): Over ₹ 112 crore by the end of Day 19 The second-week growth, in particular, has been cited as a key inflection point, signalling the film’s transition from a front-loaded opening to a more durable box-office performer.

Advertisement

Crossing Benchmarks With its current tally, Dhurandhar has not only surpassed Chhaava but has also moved ahead of the lifetime domestic collections of Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter One, placing it among the top-performing Indian films of the year.

If the present trend holds through the coming weekend, the ₹600 crore milestone appears within reach — a rare feat for a Hindi film outside the traditional holiday release window.

Advertisement

About the Film Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian operative navigating terror networks across Karachi. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in key roles.

A sequel is already in development and is slated for release in March 2026, underscoring the studio’s confidence in the franchise’s box-office pull.

Meanwhile, ‘Doodh Soda’ has become viral after its prominent appearance in Dhurandhar. The drink features in a key scene set in Karachi’s Lyari area.

In the movie, a Doodh Soda stall is used as a cover for an Indian spy. Gaurav Gera plays the spy, disguised as vendor Mohammad Aalam. In the movie, he delivers the now-viral line, “Darling Darling Dil kyu toda. Peelo peelo Aalam soda.”

Advertisement