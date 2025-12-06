Dhurandhar Box Office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sees strong Saturday surge

After opening on a solid note on Friday, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar registered a healthy jump on Saturday on the back of positive audience response. With momentum building across circuits, the film is eyeing a strong opening weekend that could push it close to the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar box office update Dhurandhar outperformed early estimates to collect ₹27 crore net on Day 1 in the domestic market. The upward trend continued on Saturday. Morning show occupancy climbed to 17% from Friday’s 15%, while afternoon shows rose to 35.46% from 28%. By 6 pm, the spy thriller had added ₹13.85 crore net to its tally, taking the total so far to ₹40.85 crore net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Despite mixed critical reception, strong word of mouth among viewers is driving footfall. If the trajectory holds, the film could end its first weekend above ₹90 crore net.

Dhurandhar beats Cirkus’ lifetime number The film has already delivered the biggest opening of Ranveer Singh’s career as a solo lead, surpassing Simmba and Padmaavat. In just two days, it has overtaken the lifetime domestic collection of Cirkus ( ₹35.80 crore net), the actor’s 2022 release that struggled at the box office.

Twitter review Following its 5 December release, Dhurandhar has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Early viewers have labelled the film a “blockbuster”, urging audiences to ignore negative commentary and experience it on the big screen.

Many posts credit the film with marking a strong comeback for Ranveer Singh and hail Aditya Dhar for delivering one of Bollywood’s most compelling spy thrillers in recent years. Users highlighted the tight editing, well-etched characters, impactful background score and high-octane action sequences.

Several viewers described the narrative as gritty, gripping and bold in its choices, calling Dhurandhar a full-scale entertainer with strong music and heavy drama.

Performances — particularly by Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan — have drawn widespread praise, with some calling the film a “must-watch” for fans of the genre. The climax and final act have also been singled out for their shock value and emotional punch.

Early audience sentiment suggests the industry has another big-screen hit resonating with cinema-goers.