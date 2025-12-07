Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller to hit or miss ₹100 mark today?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh starrer spy action thriller film is making waves at the box office since its release on 5 December. After a stellar opening of nearly ₹40 crore worldwide, it marked the 40-year-old actor's biggest opener to date. By marking a 14.81% uptick in revenue on Saturday, Dhurandhar is on track to become Ranveer Singh's biggest commercial successes to date.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 2 As the A-rated high-octane spy thriller continues its impressive run, exceeding expectations, let's have a look at its Day 2 earnings at the domestic box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed sleek spy universe, did a business of ₹31 crore net in India on Saturday. Setting the tone for a promising weekend, it's time to consider 6 December footfall which stood stead with 39.63% Hindi occupancy.

Aditya Dhar directorial movie did a business of ₹58.75 crore net at the domestic box office during its two-day run in theatres.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2 At the worldwide box office, Ranveer Singh's movie minted ₹77.35 crore gross, by grossing ₹7.6 crore in the overseas market and the remaining ₹69.75 crore gross in India in two days.

Expert review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 4.5 star rating and described it as a “Power-packed. Gripping. A massive action spectacle.”

In a post on X, he stated, “Director #AdityaDhar delivers a knockout film – one of the best of 2025... A sure-shot winner!” He noted the ong runtime and excessive violence and said, “A big-screen experience that thrives on solid direction, commanding performances, and spectacular action.”

Dhurandhar cast Besides lead actor, its ensemble features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.

Co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by intelligence agency RAW.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's RAW. The plot delves around events associated with Operation Lyari, which was a government-led crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates in Pakistan's Karachi. The film centres around Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal and it set against the backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.