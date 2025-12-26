Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: Merry Christmas for Ranveer Singh’s film with 44% jump in earnings

Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar remains unstoppable. The film is riding the Christmas wave, boosting overall footfall in theatres. It recently surpassed the India net collections of 2025's top grossing films, Chhaava and Kantara Chapter 1.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 21 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar raked in ₹26 crore net on Christmas 2025, day 21. The film saw a growth of 44% in its earnings, thanks to the holiday season.

Dhurandhar has maintained a strong box office run with a total net India collection of ₹633.50 in 21 days.

Dhurandhar box office collection day wise Earlier this month, the film opened on a solid note with ₹28 crore net on Day 1, followed by steady growth over its first weekend, peaking at ₹43 crore on Sunday, Day 3.

Despite the expected weekday dip, Dhurandhar wrapped up the first week with ₹207.25 crore net and went on to witness a sharp weekend surge — including ₹53 crore on Day 9 and ₹58 crore on Day 10. The Ranveer Singh-starrer minted ₹ ₹253.25 crore net by the end of second week at the ticket collection.

While collections softened on weekdays in Week 3, the film maintained its pace, earning a notable ₹26 crore net on Day 21. The film is expected to cross the ₹650 crore mark soon amid the holiday season.

It has surpassed the India collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava ( ₹601.54 crore net) and Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹622.04 crore net).

Dhurandhar occupancy rate Dhurandhar recorded a strong occupancy of 46.50% on day 21, December 25. The film saw a steady start in the morning shows with 31.20%, followed by a jump during the afternoon shows at 62.48%. The footfall remained strong in the evening at 55.44%, before declining slightly in the night shows, as it was at 36.86%.

The film continues to hold the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,150 shows across theatres. Mumbai followed closely with 969 shows. Ahmedabad saw a substantial 549 screenings, while Pune registered 439 shows and Surat had 324 shows. On the other hand, Bengaluru recorded 302 screenings. Other major contributors included Hyderabad (202 shows), Lucknow (205 shows) and Chandigarh (148 shows).

About Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.

Watch trailer here:

It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.