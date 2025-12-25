Dhurandhar Box Office collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh movie refuses to slow down even after weeks, mints this amount

The year 2025 is drawing to a close. While some movies saw rocky earnings this year, one film – Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar – decisively reshaped the year’s box office narrative. The spy action thriller, which pushed past Animal, refuses to slow down in terms of earnings.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is estimated to earn a staggering ₹631.28 crore following a 21-day-run in the theatres.

Dhurandhar Box Office collection Day 21 On Thursday, Christmas Day – the Ranveer Singh starrer minted ₹23.78 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Although the Christmas Day earnings are as per early estimates – with the final figures yet to come in – Dhurandhar's Box Office earning on day 21 is slightly lower when compared to its merry run on previous days.

Dhurandhar collected ₹22.5 crore on Day 15 (third Friday), followed by a sharp jump to ₹34.25 crore on Saturday and ₹38.5 crore on Sunday, underscoring sustained audience interest. While collections dipped on weekdays, they remained steady, with ₹16.5 crore on Monday, ₹17.25 crore on Tuesday and ₹18 crore on Wednesday.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 15 [3rd Friday] - ₹22.5 crore

Day 16 [3rd Saturday] - ₹34.25 crore

Day 17 [3rd Sunday] - ₹38.5 crore

Day 18 [3rd Monday] - ₹16.5 crore

Day 20 [3rd Wednesday] - ₹18 crore

Day 21 [3rd Thursday] - ₹23.78 crore (as per early estimates)

Dhurandhar beat which other movies? Dhurandhar has not only beat Animal when it comes to the Box Office charts, but has also snatched Pushpa 2 movie's position.

Until now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the ₹100 crore club in Week 3. Dhurandhar smashed that record by crossing ₹100 crore in just four days of Week 3 – marking an exceptional milestone for any Hindi film.

Dhurandhar now sits alongside cinema heavyweights such as Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan on the all-time global list.