Dhurandhar Box Office collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh movie refuses to slow down even after weeks, mints this amount

Dhurandhar now sits alongside cinema heavyweights such as Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan on the all-time global list. Here's how much the movie minted on Christmas Day

Livemint
Updated25 Dec 2025, 09:14 PM IST
Amid Dhurandhar's storming appeal, Internet expects sequels of Ranveer Singh movie to be ‘real madness.'
AI Quick Read

The year 2025 is drawing to a close. While some movies saw rocky earnings this year, one film – Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar – decisively reshaped the year’s box office narrative. The spy action thriller, which pushed past Animal, refuses to slow down in terms of earnings.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is estimated to earn a staggering 631.28 crore following a 21-day-run in the theatres.

Dhurandhar Box Office collection Day 21

On Thursday, Christmas Day – the Ranveer Singh starrer minted 23.78 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Although the Christmas Day earnings are as per early estimates – with the final figures yet to come in – Dhurandhar's Box Office earning on day 21 is slightly lower when compared to its merry run on previous days.

Dhurandhar collected 22.5 crore on Day 15 (third Friday), followed by a sharp jump to 34.25 crore on Saturday and 38.5 crore on Sunday, underscoring sustained audience interest. While collections dipped on weekdays, they remained steady, with 16.5 crore on Monday, 17.25 crore on Tuesday and 18 crore on Wednesday.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 15 [3rd Friday] - 22.5 crore

Day 16 [3rd Saturday] - 34.25 crore

Day 17 [3rd Sunday] - 38.5 crore

Day 18 [3rd Monday] - 16.5 crore

Day 19 [3rd Tuesday] - 17.25 crore

Day 20 [3rd Wednesday] - 18 crore

Day 21 [3rd Thursday] - 23.78 crore (as per early estimates)

Dhurandhar beat which other movies?

Dhurandhar has not only beat Animal when it comes to the Box Office charts, but has also snatched Pushpa 2 movie's position.

Until now, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) was the only film to enter the 100 crore club in Week 3. Dhurandhar smashed that record by crossing 100 crore in just four days of Week 3 – marking an exceptional milestone for any Hindi film.

Dhurandhar now sits alongside cinema heavyweights such as Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan on the all-time global list.

About the movie

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi playing key roles. The film follows a long-term covert intelligence operation spanning borders and decades.

 
 
