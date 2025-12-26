Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sets new record, hits ₹1000 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 21: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's hit 2025 film, Dhurandhar, has now crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Helmed by the Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of films like Animal, Chhaava and Stree 2.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide On Friday, Jio Studios shared that Dhurandhar has raked in a net collection of ₹668.80 crore in India in 21 days. With a gross collection of ₹789.18 crore in India and ₹217.50 crore from the worldwide box office, the film team claimed that Dhurandhar has minted a total of ₹1006.7 crore in 21 days.

Their post on social media read: “Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud. #Dhurandhar Frenzy Continues Worldwide. @RanveerOfficial #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 #JioStudios @B62Studios @saregamaglobal.”

Dhurandhar close to beating Kalki 2898 AD Going by the claims, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has now joined the ₹1000 crore club with blockbusters like Baahubali 2, KGF 2, RRR, Jawan and Pathaan. It is close to surpassing the lifetime earnings of Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1042.25 crore).

However, the industry tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm these claims.

Dhurandhar box office collection in India As per the latest update on their website, Dhurandhar has amassed an India net collection of ₹633.50 crore on day 21, while the India gross stands at ₹760.00 crore. At the global box office, the film has earned ₹980.00 crore worldwide, with overseas markets contributing ₹220.00 crore.

About Dhurandhar Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is backed by Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar is a two-part film. After the release of the film, makers confirmed the sequel, titled Dhurandhar 2, during the theatrical screening.

As per the latest update by the makers, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026. It will hit the big screens on 19 March, 2026. However, this time the sequel will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it a pan-India film.