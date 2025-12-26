Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh film overtakes Animal, Stree 2, mints this amount

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has fortified its blockbuster status with robust box office figures on Day 22 of its theatrical run, consolidating its position as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India this year.

Dhurandhar Day 22 Domestic Box Office Collection According to early estimates, the film earned approximately ₹7.74 crore on its third Friday (Day 22) as of 5 pm, contributing to a domestic total of ₹641.24 crore.

The third-week aggregate stands at ₹173 crore, despite a natural dip compared with earlier weeks. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Dhurandhar recorded an occupancy of 50 per cent on Day 21, a notable increase from the 33.81 per cent opening-day footfall nationwide.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office collection day 21: Merry Christmas for Ranveer Singh film

Dhurandhar’s resilience at the box office has been highlighted by its capacity to sustain strong weekday earnings well into its third week — an achievement that few major releases manage beyond their first fortnight.

The film’s run has also weathered the release of competing titles, including Karan Johar–backed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Although the new romantic comedy secured roughly 3,000 shows across India, Dhurandhar maintained a leading presence with approximately 4,753 shows on Day 21.

Industry analysts note that Dhurandhar’s performance reflects sustained word-of-mouth appeal, drawing audiences even weekends after release. The film’s third-week collection, though lower in percentage terms than earlier weeks, continues to place it ahead of many comparable titles at a similar stage of release.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Dhurandhar has not only dominated in India but also made significant inroads overseas. The worldwide tally now stands in excess of ₹1,006.7 crore, placing the spy thriller among a select group of Indian films to cross the coveted ₹1,000 crore mark within three weeks of release.

This achievement includes strong contributions from key overseas markets such as the United Kingdom and North America, despite restrictions in some territories. The film’s performance overseas propelled it to break multiple records, including becoming the highest-grossing adult-rated Indian film, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in that category.

Context and Industry Significance Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that depicts a decade-long intelligence operation, blending fictional narrative with echoes of real geopolitical tensions. It stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and others, and is the first installment in a planned two-part cinematic series. A sequel is scheduled for release on 19 March 2026.

Prior to Dhurandhar, the titles dominating the domestic charts this year included Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1, but Dhurandhar’s box office trajectory has surpassed both, earning it the prestigious status of 2025’s top domestic grosser.

The Impact of The Film Trade insiders observe that the film’s box office success signifies a broader shift in audience engagement with high-stakes action dramas, particularly those grounded in intense, realistic themes. Box office analysts have cited Dhurandhar’s sustained momentum during competitive release windows and festive periods such as Christmas as core drivers behind its enduring appeal.