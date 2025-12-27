Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s film dips post Christmas, misses ₹650 crore mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar hit headlines as it crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. After an impressive earning on its third Thursday, the film's earnings saw a dip on day 22. It is the new lowest for the film.

However, Dhurandhar is inching close to the ₹650 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹15 crore on its third Friday. The earnings dipped by almost 42.31% from Day 21 to Day 22. The film has now wrapped up its third week run at the box office.

With this, the total earnings of Dhurandhar are ₹648.50 crore net domestically.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer was expected to cross the ₹650 crore mark by day 22.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection week wise Dhurandhar maintained a strong pace at the box office, emerging as the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film opened on a solid note with ₹28 crore on Day 1, followed by steady growth over its first weekend. After an expected drop due to the weekday, the film managed to hold its grip at the ticket window through its first week, collecting ₹207.25 crore in Week 1. The second week witnessed a jump, with Day 9 and Day 10 emerging as major contributors at ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore respectively. Week 2 closed at ₹253.25 crore with a 22.20% increase in earnings over the opening week.

In its third week, Dhurandhar witnessed a slowdown. Ahead of the holiday season, the film's earnings dipped, particularly on Day 18, before seeing a brief revival on Day 21 with ₹26 crore. However, on Day 22, the film raked in ₹15 crore as per early estimates, ending Week 3 at ₹173 crore with a 31.69% decline compared to the previous week.

Dhurandhar occupancy rates and shows On Day 22, its third Friday, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 28.20% in theatres. While morning shows had the lowest footfall at 14.74% occupancy, it improved during afternoon shows (32.19%). Peaking at 34.90% during the evening shows, the occupancy was at 30.97% during the night shows.

Dhurandhar is enjoying a wide presence across the Hindi markets, with the highest number of screenings in the major metro cities. The Delhi NCR region held the film's strongest footprint with 1,083 shows. Mumbai recorded the second-highest number of screenings for Dhurandhar with 832 shows. It is followed by Ahmedabad with 461 screenings and Pune with 404 shows. Other notable markets were Surat with 305 shows, Bengaluru with 291 screenings, and Lucknow with 195 shows. Cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Jaipur continued to support the film with more than 140–180 shows each.

Dhurandhar: Plot, cast Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a story of an Indian spy who goes to Pakistan’s Lyari and infiltrate a Baloch gang.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

