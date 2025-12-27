Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s remains steady, mints this amount

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has maintained a stronghold at the box office since its release. The film opened to an impressive approximately ₹28 crore domestically and has seen consistent growth over the past three weeks. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on day 23, Aditya Dhar’s spy-thriller drama earned ₹8.81 crore, bringing its domestic total to ₹656.31 crore. The film has already surpassed the ₹1000 crore mark globally.

On its third Friday, Dhurandhar achieved an overall theatre occupancy of 28 per cent. Morning shows saw 15 per cent occupancy, which rose to 32 per cent in the afternoon, 35 per cent during evening screenings, and 31 per cent for night shows.

Drishyam 3 producer issues legal notice to Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna

Since its release on December 5, Dhurandhar has created a box office tsunami, leaving little room for new releases to make an impact. Among them, Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 failed to leave a mark. The comedian-actor’s film is now slated for a re-release in January.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection week wise Dhurandhar maintained a strong pace at the box office, emerging as the top-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film opened on a solid note with ₹28 crore on Day 1, followed by steady growth over its first weekend. After an expected drop due to the weekday, the film managed to hold its grip at the ticket window through its first week, collecting ₹207.25 crore in Week 1. The second week witnessed a jump, with Day 9 and Day 10 emerging as major contributors at ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore respectively. Week 2 closed at ₹253.25 crore with a 22.20% increase in earnings over the opening week.

In its third week, Dhurandhar witnessed a slowdown. Ahead of the holiday season, the film's earnings dipped, particularly on Day 18, before seeing a brief revival on Day 21 with ₹26 crore. However, on Day 22, the film raked in ₹15 crore as per early estimates, ending Week 3 at ₹173 crore with a 31.69% decline compared to the previous week.

