Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh’s film gains momentum going into New Year, beats Kalki 2898 AD

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar, continues its streak. Benefitting from the holiday season, the film witnessed a surge in footfall ahead of the New Year. It recently crossed the ₹650 crore mark in India and is now heading towards the ₹700 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar raked in ₹20.50 crore net on day 23. The film saw about 36.67% growth in earnings from day 22 to day 23. This brings the total India net collection of the film to ₹668 crore.

With this, Dhurandhar has now crossed the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646.31 crore net) in India. It is expected to surpass the India net lifetime collection of RRR ( ₹782.2 crore net) soon.

At the worldwide box office, the film reportedly crossed the ₹1000 crore mark.

Dhurandhar box office performance rewind Dhurandhar turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025. It opened with ₹28 crore on Day 1, 5 December and grew over the first weekend, peaking at ₹43 crore on its first Sunday, day 3. It witnessed the usual weekday drop on Monday but stabilised through the rest of the first week to close at ₹207.25 crore. Week 2 witnessed an upward trend, thanks to an impressive second Saturday and Sunday, collecting ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore respectively. Though the collections softened again on weekdays, the second-week total came to ₹253.25 crore net domestically.

In Week 3, the film continued to maintain its momentum, especially on the third Saturday and Sunday. Following a similar pattern, it saw a notable dip during weekdays, wrapping up the week at ₹172 crore. Entering its fourth week, collections dropped to ₹15 crore on Day 22, but Dhurandhar once again bounced back with an early estimate of ₹20.50 crore on Day 23. Sunday is also likely to boost the film's overall performance once again.

Dhurandhar occupancy rates and shows Dhurandhar recorded an occupancy of 38.48% on Saturday, Day 23. The film kick-started the day with 20.54% occupancy during morning shows, which picked up as the day progressed. Afternoon shows saw occupancy at 45.76%, followed by evening shows at 45.34%. On the other hand, night shows maintained traction at 42.27%, despite a slight dip in footfall.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is enjoying a nationwide presence, and it seems the film isn't going away from the theatres anytime soon. The Delhi NCR region continues to lead with the highest number of screenings for the film, with 1,069 shows. Dhurandhar showed the maximum number of screenings concentrated in metro cities, including Mumbai, with 831 shows. Ahmedabad, with 450 screenings, Pune, with 422 shows and Bengaluru with 307 shows, confirm Dhurandhar's further reach. Surat (304 shows) and Lucknow (195 shows) affirm the demand for the film across both metropolitan and tier-2 regions.

Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.