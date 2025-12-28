Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh film closes in on ₹700 cr, eyes Pushpa 2’s domestic milestone

Ranveer Singh’s spy action film Dhurandhar, the year’s biggest hit, continues to perform strongly at the box office and is expected to close Day 24 with a domestic net collection of around 20 crore.

Published28 Dec 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office even in its fourth week. The film earned 16.94 crore net in India on Day 24 across all languages, taking its total domestic collection to 684.94 crore. On its fourth Saturday, the film collected 20.9 crore. At the global box office, Dhurandhar has already crossed 1,026 crore worldwide within just 23 days of release.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has overtaken Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in terms of India net collection, which stood at 684.94 crore. The film is now closing in on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned around 1,055 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. It is also competing with Pushpa 2, whose Hindi collection stands at 812.14 crore. Dhurandhar has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing titles such as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Dhurandhar box office performance so far

Dhurandhar opened strongly with 28 crore on Day 1, December 5, and showed steady growth over its first weekend, peaking at 43 crore on its first Sunday. After the usual weekday dip, the film closed its first week at 207.25 crore net.

The second week saw an upward trend, driven by a strong second Saturday and Sunday, with collections of 53 crore and 58 crore respectively. Despite softer weekday numbers, Week 2 ended with a domestic total of 253.25 crore net.

Also Read | ₹1,000 Crore Club: Dhurandhar joins India’s top 5 box office giants

In its third week, the film maintained momentum, particularly over the weekend, before seeing a weekday slowdown. The third-week total stood at 172 crore. Entering the fourth week, collections dipped to 15 crore on Day 22 but bounced back with an estimated 20.50 crore on Day 23. Sunday is expected to further boost the film’s overall earnings.

Occupancy and show details

On Sunday, Day 24, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 41.43 per cent. Morning shows opened at 26.31 per cent, with numbers rising steadily through the day. Afternoon shows registered an occupancy of 56.54 per cent, while details of evening and night shows are awaited.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office day 23: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna film steady

The film continues to enjoy wide theatrical presence across the country. Delhi NCR leads with 1,073 screenings, followed by Mumbai with 824 shows. Strong demand is also visible in Ahmedabad (460 shows), Pune (419), Bengaluru (316), Surat (316) and Lucknow (196), highlighting the film’s reach across both metro cities and tier-2 markets.

With sustained audience interest and strong occupancy levels, Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down at the box office anytime soon.

