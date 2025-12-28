Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh film closes in on ₹700 cr, eyes Pushpa 2’s domestic milestone

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office even in its fourth week. The film earned ₹16.94 crore net in India on Day 24 across all languages, taking its total domestic collection to ₹684.94 crore. On its fourth Saturday, the film collected ₹20.9 crore. At the global box office, Dhurandhar has already crossed ₹1,026 crore worldwide within just 23 days of release.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has overtaken Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD in terms of India net collection, which stood at ₹684.94 crore. The film is now closing in on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which earned around ₹1,055 crore worldwide during its lifetime run. It is also competing with Pushpa 2, whose Hindi collection stands at ₹812.14 crore. Dhurandhar has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing titles such as Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

Dhurandhar box office performance so far Dhurandhar opened strongly with ₹28 crore on Day 1, December 5, and showed steady growth over its first weekend, peaking at ₹43 crore on its first Sunday. After the usual weekday dip, the film closed its first week at ₹207.25 crore net.

The second week saw an upward trend, driven by a strong second Saturday and Sunday, with collections of ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore respectively. Despite softer weekday numbers, Week 2 ended with a domestic total of ₹253.25 crore net.

In its third week, the film maintained momentum, particularly over the weekend, before seeing a weekday slowdown. The third-week total stood at ₹172 crore. Entering the fourth week, collections dipped to ₹15 crore on Day 22 but bounced back with an estimated ₹20.50 crore on Day 23. Sunday is expected to further boost the film’s overall earnings.

Occupancy and show details On Sunday, Day 24, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 41.43 per cent. Morning shows opened at 26.31 per cent, with numbers rising steadily through the day. Afternoon shows registered an occupancy of 56.54 per cent, while details of evening and night shows are awaited.

The film continues to enjoy wide theatrical presence across the country. Delhi NCR leads with 1,073 screenings, followed by Mumbai with 824 shows. Strong demand is also visible in Ahmedabad (460 shows), Pune (419), Bengaluru (316), Surat (316) and Lucknow (196), highlighting the film’s reach across both metro cities and tier-2 markets.

With sustained audience interest and strong occupancy levels, Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down at the box office anytime soon.