Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh film mints over ₹1075 crore worldwide

Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office, with the Ranveer Singh-starrer showing remarkable staying power well into its fourth week in cinemas. The spy-thriller recently crossed the coveted ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of Jawan, one of the biggest blockbusters led by Shah Rukh Khan.

After overtaking the global lifetime collection of Pathaan in just 24 days, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the fastest films to enter the ₹1,000 crore club. According to Jio Studios, the film earned around ₹11.2 crore on its fourth Monday, pushing its domestic total to approximately ₹741.9 crore. Globally, the film’s earnings now stand at about ₹1,081 crore.

Despite being in its fourth week, the film has continued to register steady footfalls. On Monday, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 21.27% across theatres. Morning shows stood at 11.98%, while afternoon and evening shows witnessed higher turnout at 25.17% and 26.67%, respectively. In the Delhi-NCR region, the film clocked around 21% occupancy across more than 1,000 shows, while Mumbai recorded close to 20.67% across over 850 shows.

Trade analysts note that Dhurandhar has earned over ₹20 crore in its fourth week alone at the domestic box office, a rare feat for a big-budget action film. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film added another ₹7.15 crore by 6 pm on its fourth Tuesday, taking its India net collection to approximately ₹708.15 crore at that point.

The film is now steadily climbing the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. At the domestic box office, it is yet to surpass titles such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR. However, its momentum has remained unaffected by new releases, including Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Ash and Fire.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, released in theatres on 5 December.

The film’s success has also sparked industry debate. Filmmakers such as Karan Johar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ram Gopal Varma have praised Aditya Dhar’s storytelling. However, director Sriram Raghavan, speaking to The Hindu, said Dhurandhar represents a filmmaking style he would not personally adopt, even while acknowledging its strong craft and performances.