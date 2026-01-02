Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh's film unshaken by Ikkis, adds ₹100 crore+ from 4th week

Published2 Jan 2026, 08:29 AM IST
Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film remains unstoppable at the box office even in 2026. The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has now wrapped up its 4th week, adding more than 100 crore to the collection. The film has given tough competition to the freshly released Ikkis.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 28

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has minted 15.75 crore net on day 28. The film witnessed approximately 43.18% growth from Day 27 to Day 28 in the new year. With this, the total earnings of Dhurandhar in India come to 739 crore net. The film is heading towards the 750 crore mark.

