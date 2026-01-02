Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh's film unshaken by Ikkis, adds ₹100 crore+ from 4th week

Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film remains unstoppable at the box office even in 2026. The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has now wrapped up its 4th week, adding more than ₹100 crore to the collection. The film has given tough competition to the freshly released Ikkis.
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has minted ₹15.75 crore net on day 28. The film witnessed approximately 43.18% growth from Day 27 to Day 28 in the new year. With this, the total earnings of Dhurandhar in India come to ₹739 crore net. The film is heading towards the ₹750 crore mark.
(This is a developing story)