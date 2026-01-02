Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Aditya Dhar’s film hits historic ₹100 crore mark in week four

Dhurandhar continues to post robust numbers at the domestic box office even in its fourth week, underlining its position as one of the most durable theatrical performers of the year. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has not only crossed major global milestones but is also setting new benchmarks in single-language box office performance.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh–led action drama earned approximately ₹4.3 crore on Day 29 (Thursday), based on data available until 6pm. This takes the film’s India nett collection to around ₹743.3 crore, with final numbers expected to see a marginal upward revision once evening and night show figures are added. While weekday collections have moderated, the film’s ability to sustain steady footfalls in its fourth week has drawn attention within trade circles.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sudhir Mishra confirms Unnao rape case film after netizen request to Aditya Dhar

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, highlighted the film’s historic fourth-week performance, calling Dhurandhar the first Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore in its fourth week. According to his data, the film collected ₹115.70 crore in Week 4, far ahead of other major releases. By comparison, Pushpa 2 (Hindi version) earned ₹57.95 crore in Week 4, Chhaava collected ₹43.98 crore, while Stree 2 stood at ₹37.75 crore.

Adarsh further noted that Dhurandhar has achieved another rare milestone by becoming the only Hindi film to record double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days. The film’s Week 4 daily figures underline this consistency, with collections ranging from ₹11.20 crore on Monday to a strong ₹24.30 crore on Sunday. The film’s cumulative India nett total, as per trade figures, now stands at ₹784.50 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna kicks off Telugu debut with Mahakali

At the global box office, Dhurandhar has already surpassed the ₹1,000 crore mark, with worldwide collections currently estimated at over ₹1,151.75 crore. This performance places it among the top-grossing Indian films of all time. Importantly, the film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, overtaking several multi-starrer and franchise-backed titles.

Advertisement

In terms of worldwide rankings, Dhurandhar has moved ahead of major blockbusters such as Pathaan, Stree 2 and Chhaava in comparable language-specific performance. While films like Jawan and Pushpa 2 crossed the ₹1,050 crore threshold globally through multi-language releases, Dhurandhar’s numbers stand out for being driven primarily by its Hindi version. When all Indian films are considered, it currently ranks as the seventh highest-grossing Indian release worldwide.

Occupancy data suggests continued audience engagement. On Day 28, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.99%, with morning shows at 9.65% and afternoon shows rising to 20.32%, reflecting stronger turnout during later day slots despite the film being well into its theatrical run.

The film has also retained a dominant share of screens despite the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Trade analysts attribute Dhurandhar’s sustained run to strong word-of-mouth, repeat audiences and its appeal across mass and urban centres.

Advertisement