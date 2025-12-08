Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh film joins ₹100 crore club in first weekend amid raving reviews

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film, Dhurandhar, crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its first weekend. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film is Singh's first A-rated one in his career. The film received glorious reviews, especially for actor Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹43 crore net, its highest earnings so far, on day 3. Released on Friday, the film saw an opening business of ₹28 crore net. It was followed by a 14.29% jump on Day 2 (Saturday) with ₹32 crore. Day 3 (Sunday) saw the biggest rise, marking a 34.38% increase in its earnings.

With this, the total earnings of Dhurandhar in India are ₹103 crore net on day 3.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer saw an impressive occupancy on its first Sunday. The film recorded an overall 53.47% Occupancy on day 3. Throughout the day, Dhurandhar saw a modest occupancy of 27.28% during morning shows, which increased to 61.55% in the afternoon. While the evening shows recorded the highest footfall with 70.07% occupancy, the night shows saw a decline with 54.97% occupancy.

On Day 3, Dhurandhar’s Hindi (2D) occupancy saw a strong turnout in theatres across key cities. The highest number of shows was recorded in the Delhi NCR region at 1,379 shows. It was followed by Mumbai with 1,050 shows and Bengaluru with 634 shows. Ahmedabad (613 shows) and Hyderabad (490 shows) also saw substantial screenings for the film. Pune registered 490 shows with one of the strongest average occupancies at 64.25%. On the other hand, Kolkata and Chennai maintained steady pace with 334 and 123 shows respectively.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide On the other hand, it has also achieved a notable milestone at the international box office. The worldwide earnings of the film are ₹144.6 crore, including ₹21 crore from overseas markets.

Meanwhile, its India gross collection stands at ₹123.6 crore on the same day.

Dhurandhar Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is said to be inspired by real-life geopolitical conflicts and intelligence operations involving India’s R&AW. The story focuses on the nexus of gangs and syndicates operating from Karachi’s Lyari region.

