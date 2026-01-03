Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: After ₹1,200 crore earnings worldwide, Ranveer Singh film sees sharp slowdown

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 30: The box office run of Dhurandhar appears to be entering its consolidation phase. After crossing the ₹1,200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller saw a sharp slowdown on its fourth Saturday, with daily collections dropping to single digits for the first time.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.5 crore on day 30, taking its India net total to ₹754 crore. The dip marks the lowest single-day collection since the film’s release and signals a natural tapering after nearly a month-long run dominated by strong openings and sustained weekday holds.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar had enjoyed an unusually extended high phase at the domestic box office, aided by limited competition and robust demand in premium formats. However, as newer releases arrive and screens begin to thin out, the film’s daily earnings have started to normalise.

Overseas performance remains steady While domestic collections have slowed, Dhurandhar continues to post stable numbers overseas. In 29 days, the film has earned an estimated ₹267 crore gross from international markets. On its fifth Friday, it added ₹5 crore overseas despite it being a regular working day, underlining sustained interest among the diaspora.

Trade analysts are now tracking whether the film can breach the ₹300 crore overseas mark in its lifetime run—a milestone achieved by only a handful of Indian titles.

Among the biggest Indian films globally With a worldwide gross of ₹1,204.15 crore in 29 days, Dhurandhar has already cemented its place as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It is also the first Hindi title to cross the ₹1,200 crore mark within the initial phase of its global run.

The film’s domestic gross currently stands at ₹937.15 crore, while India net collections are pegged at ₹794.20 crore. These figures place Dhurandhar within striking distance of KGF Chapter 2, which holds a lifetime worldwide gross of around ₹1,230 crore.

Barring an unexpected drop, Dhurandhar is expected to overtake KGF Chapter 2 shortly, making it the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

The road ahead The longer-term narrative, however, will play out in 2026, when Singh is set to return with Dhurandhar 2, releasing around Eid and clashing with Toxic, starring Yash. That face-off is already being viewed by the trade as one of next year’s biggest box office battles.