Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh's film wraps up month-long run, mints this amount against Ikkis

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Dhurandhar continues to dominate theatres against Ikkis.

Sneha Biswas
Published4 Jan 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released on 5 December.
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released on 5 December.(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: The Ranveer Singh blockbuster continues its strong run at the box office. The film has now been in theatres for a month since its release. It is currently clashing with late actor Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar is all set to hit 760 crore mark in India. It raked in 11.75 crore net on day 30. The film saw about 34.29% growth in its earnings from day 29 when it minted 8.75 crore net.

With this, the film's total earnings stand at 759.50 crore net domestically.

(This is a developing story)

Bollywood NewsBollywood FilmsEntertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh's film wraps up month-long run, mints this amount against Ikkis
More