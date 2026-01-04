Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: Ranveer Singh's film wraps up month-long run, mints this amount against Ikkis

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30: The Ranveer Singh blockbuster continues its strong run at the box office. The film has now been in theatres for a month since its release. It is currently clashing with late actor Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 30 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar is all set to hit ₹760 crore mark in India. It raked in ₹11.75 crore net on day 30. The film saw about 34.29% growth in its earnings from day 29 when it minted ₹8.75 crore net.

With this, the film's total earnings stand at ₹759.50 crore net domestically.