Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster eyes Pushpa 2’s worldwide box office record

Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-led action espionage thriller, sustained a robust presence at theatres on its 31st day, adding significant revenue to an already formidable box office tally.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, has become one of the biggest commercial successes of the year, drawing sustained audience interest across India and abroad.

Dhurandhar's Domestic Performance — Day 31 and Week 5 On its 31st day (the fifth Sunday), Dhurandhar earned an estimated ₹10.07 crore at the Indian box office. This followed a ₹8.75 crore gross on Friday (Day 29) and a ₹11.75 crore weekend spike on Saturday (Day 30).

The fourth week’s total stood at ₹106.5 crore, reflecting steady audience turnout even five weeks after release. Taken together with earlier weeks, the film’s 30-day India net collection reached approximately ₹759.50 crore, with gross collections in India at ₹911.25 crore. The cumulative total across all markets early estimates place worldwide gross around ₹1,186.25 crore. These figures underscore the film’s rare longevity in theatres, defying the usual sharp drop-off after four weeks.

Dhurandhar's Overseas Collection Overseas, Dhurandhar has delivered a strong performance for a Hindi-only release. Early trade reports indicate the film’s international collection at around ₹275.00 crore in its first 30 days, contributing to the global tally.

The movie’s success in overseas markets — particularly North America, where it has set new records for a Hindi film — has been a key driver of its worldwide total. This is notable given that the film was not released in several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which typically comprise a significant share of Bollywood’s overseas revenues.

Upcoming Sequel The upcoming sequel of the film - Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge - is scheduled for a release on 19 March, 2026.

The announcement was revealed in the first film’s post-credits scene and marks a swift continuation of the espionage saga less than four months after the original’s release. Unlike Dhurandhar Part 1, which was a Hindi-only film, the sequel is planned as a pan-India release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — broadening its potential audience across regional markets.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pick up directly from the cliffhanger ending of the first instalment, delving deeper into the high-stakes spy narrative with returning leads such as Ranveer Singh alongside other principal cast members, and intensify both political intrigue and action set pieces.

The sequel’s release also sets up a significant box office clash with other major films scheduled for the same period, heightening anticipation among audiences and industry observers alike

About the Film Dhurandhar is a high-octane espionage thriller released on 5 December 2025. With a narrative centred on intelligence operations and undercover missions, the film combines action, drama and large-scale production values.

Reviews have been broadly mixed-to-positive, with particular praise for the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, as well as the film’s direction and technical aspects.