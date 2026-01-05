Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh film slows on weekday after historic ₹1,200 crore worldwide run

Ranveer Singh’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar continued its remarkable box office journey on its 32nd day in cinemas, registering an anticipated drop in daily earnings after an unprecedented fifth weekend in theatres.

Dhurandhar Day 32 box office Industry trackers reported early estimates for day 32 (fifth Monday) at approximately ₹2.26 crore, reflecting a significant decline from weekend figures as audiences taper off after more than four weeks of screenings.

This performance follows a strong Sunday where the film earned around ₹12.75 crore, and a Saturday that brought in approximately ₹11.75 crore. Friday’s figure stood at ₹8.75 crore, part of a week that saw a 38 per cent drop compared with the previous week’s total of ₹106.5 crore.

Released on 5 December 2025, the film has dominated charts both domestically and internationally, setting records rarely seen for a Hindi-language production. Dhurandhar has emerged not only as the top performer of 2025 but also as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in recent memory.

Overall Market Performance As of the latest consolidated figures, Dhurandhar’s India net collection stands at about ₹772.25 crore after 31 days of theatrical release, with the worldwide gross crossing the ₹1,200 crore mark. Overseas earnings contribute roughly ₹280 crore to the total, while India gross figures — which include taxes — reach approximately ₹926.75 crore. Taken together, these numbers underline the film’s longevity and broad appeal in competitive markets.

Occupancy rates on day 32, according to trade estimates, showed diminished audience presence. Morning shows sold at about 6.84 per cent capacity, with afternoon screenings reaching only 13.09 per cent. Evening and night shows were reported at negligible occupancy, consistent with a typical weekday decline for older releases.

About the Film Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy action thriller featuring an ensemble cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

The narrative centres on covert operations and geopolitical tensions, framed with intense action sequences and high production values. Critics and audiences have responded positively to the performances and technical execution, even as some commentary has emerged regarding the blend of fact and fiction in its portrayal of real-world themes.

The film’s release strategy focused primarily on Hindi-language markets, foregoing dubbed versions in larger regional territories and also encountering bans in certain Gulf Cooperation Council countries — factors that could have constrained some overseas revenue potential.

Despite these limitations, Dhurandhar has secured an exceptional box office footprint, particularly in North America and Europe.

Looking ahead, trade analysts and producers will be watching whether Dhurandhar can maintain further earnings into its sixth week, and how its final lifetime tally will compare with all-time records for Indian films.

