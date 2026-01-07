Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Is Ranveer Singh's movie slowing down after 5 record-breaking weeks?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: As Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller movie approaches the end of Week 5, Dhurandhar's box office collection has fallen to a single digit.

However, this is not necessarily a slowdown, since the Aditya Dhar movie is already the biggest 5th week grosser in Hindi cinema, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to the record with just its fifth weekend collection.

So far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk's data, Dhurandhar has earned a total of ₹42.75 crore in the fifth week. This number is already a lot higher than the entire 5th week total of Chhaava, which minted ₹30 crore net earlier last year.

Advertisement

With no major Hindi releases posing a serious threat to its box office hold in the immediate future, the movie is well-positioned to break another record or two during its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33 According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹4.75 crore on Tuesday, Day 33. This marked its second single-digit earnings since release.

However, the movie witnessed a dream run during the weekend, despite newer releases, minting ₹33.25 crore net in three days — making the biggest 5th-weekend grosser in the history of Hindi cinema.

The 33-day total of Dhurandhar stands at ₹781.75 crore.

Its performance through Week 5 suggests strong word-of-mouth support, particularly for its scale, action set pieces, and genre appeal.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar is now inches away from becoming the all-time Hindi cinema net gross record holder, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. It is approximately ₹30 crore away from the title.

Released on 5 December 2025, the Aditya Dhar movie has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi box office successes in recent years.

Dhurandhar Day 33: Occupancy Dhurandhar had an overall 12.98% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 7.39%

Afternoon Shows: 13.99%

Evening Shows: 14.72%

Night Shows: 15.82%

The movie has a massive number of shows across the country, with 914 screenings in Delhi-NCR and 617 in Mumbai. Chennai, with 65 shows, had the highest occupancy of 23.25% on Tuesday. Mumbai and Pune followed closely with 15.75% occupancy.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Globally, Dhurandhar is very close to hitting the ₹300 crore mark in overseas collections, demonstrating a strong hold at the international box office too.

According to Jio Studios, the movie has already earned ₹1,240 crore at the worldwide box office, which it marked with a social media post celebrating “a month of unprecedented dominance”.

However, according to Sacnilk data, Dhurandhar's total gross earnings worldwide stand at ₹1,220 crore, of which the movie collected ₹282 crore overseas.