Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh spy thriller holds steady ahead of Pongal clash

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: The theatrical run of Dhurandhar remains steady well into its fifth week, underlining the film’s strong legs at the box office. After completing 32 days in cinemas, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has amassed an estimated ₹779.73 crore in India net collections across all languages.

On Day 33, the film added approximately ₹2.73 crore to its India net total, according to Sacnilk. While daily collections have moderated, the numbers reflect sustained audience interest more than a month after release.

In the Hindi belt, Dhurandhar registered an overall occupancy of 10.69% on its fifth Tuesday. Morning shows recorded 7.39% occupancy, which improved to 13.99% during afternoon shows—indicating better traction in later screenings, a pattern typical of films in their extended theatrical run.

Released on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi box office successes in recent years. The film’s performance through Week 5 suggests strong word-of-mouth support, particularly for its scale, action set-pieces and genre appeal.

Worldwide performance and comparison with Pushpa 2 Globally, Dhurandhar has posted impressive numbers. According to figures shared by Jio Studios, the film has crossed ₹1,240 crore at the worldwide box office. The studio marked the milestone with a social media post celebrating “a month of unprecedented dominance”.

This places Dhurandhar behind the current pan-India benchmark, Pushpa 2: The Rise, which went on to collect about ₹1,742.1 crore globally. While overtaking Pushpa 2 appears unlikely at this stage, Dhurandhar’s global haul firmly positions it among the top-grossing Indian films of all time.

India remains the film’s biggest contributor, with net domestic collections estimated at over ₹750 crore. Overseas markets have also delivered solid numbers, despite the film facing limited or staggered releases in certain territories.

Screens to shrink as festive releases arrive The film is expected to face a reduction in screen count over the next week as multiple Pongal and Sankranti releases arrive between 9 and 12 January, particularly in southern India. Northern markets may also see pressure with the wide Hindi release of The Raja Saab during the festive window.

Even so, trade estimates suggest Dhurandhar has enough momentum to post meaningful collections for another week. With its worldwide gross firmly above the ₹1,200 crore mark—a milestone breached by only a handful of Hindi films—the title has already secured its place as a modern box office juggernaut.

With a sequel scheduled for release on 19 March, the franchise now carries significant expectations to build on the benchmarks set by the first instalment.