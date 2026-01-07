Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film sets new single-language record, earns this amount globally

Director Aditya Dhar’s spy action film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office even after a month in theatres. On Wednesday, its 34th day, the film recorded an India nett collection of ₹1.6 crore at 5 pm, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹783.35 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie is now poised to break major records set by director S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR (2022), starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, and is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Globally, Dhurandhar has already crossed ₹1,240 crore in worldwide collections, and once it surpasses this figure, it will become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film, behind Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,742.1 crore).

The spy actioner has also overtaken RRR domestically, which earned ₹782.2 crore in India, to claim the fourth spot among films with the highest India nett collections, behind KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.7 crore).

Overseas Performance Dhurandhar is also performing strongly internationally, nearing the ₹300 crore mark in overseas collections. Jio Studios reported worldwide earnings of ₹1,240 crore, celebrating “a month of unprecedented dominance” on social media. Sacnilk data, however, lists the total worldwide gross at ₹1,220 crore, including ₹282 crore from overseas markets.

Box Office Occupancy On its 33rd day, Dhurandhar maintained steady occupancy across India, with an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.98% on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 7.39%

Afternoon Shows: 13.99%

Evening Shows: 14.72%

Night Shows: 15.82%

The film continues to have a high number of screenings nationwide, with 914 shows in Delhi-NCR and 617 in Mumbai. Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 23.25% across 65 shows, followed by Mumbai and Pune at 15.75%.

YRF on Dhurandhar's success Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF) issued a statement, calling the blockbuster a ‘milestone’ in Indian cinema. While the statement congratulated the ‘cast’ of the film, it appreciated the technicians as well.